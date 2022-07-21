Casa Lumbre Debuts Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal in the U.S.

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Global spirits company Casa Lumbre, known for its innovation and award-winning spirits, debuts Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal in the US. This category-disruptive spirit sits at the intersection of modernity and tradition, targeting a new generation of ultra-premium spirit drinkers. In 2016 Casa Lumbre unveiled the first application of the cristalino process – never before used in the mezcal category – and until now, this new chapter in the rapidly evolving agave spirits category was only available in Mexico.

Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal is made from cultivated Espadín agave and is matured for approximately six months in charred American oak barrels sourced from renowned U.S. whiskey producers. The unique filtration process strikes a balance between the subtle notes of vanilla, cedar, honey and dried fruit acquired during the maturation process, and the cooked agave that delivers a smooth finish and a touch of light smoke. This crafted cristalino process creates an elegant blend of aromas and tastes while ensuring the signature character of mezcal is maintained. Under the supervision of Chief Innovation Officer Ivan Saldaña, a small-batch filtration method was developed to transform matured mezcal into this new category innovation.

“Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal joins a robust portfolio of award-winning mezcals that have led and contributed to the evolution and growth of the agave spirits category. As the first cristalino mezcal, we’re proud to introduce a new and different way of experiencing agave-based distillates,” said Saldaña.

This expansion into the US market in 2022, and into global markets in 2023 and beyond, further underscores the company’s dedication to artisanal values and innovation in agave spirits on a global scale.

“Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal is the latest example of the craft and quality standards we’ve set out for ourselves since day one,” said Moises Guindi, Casa Lumbre CEO and Co-Founder. “We are proud to have been an innovator in this category. Today, this global rollout is a continuation of that commitment as Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal joins a family of loved brands that are representative of our company’s spirit of innovation and commitment to authenticity.”

With an elevated look and feel, the packaging is designed to represent Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal’s luxury positioning in the category of agave-based distillates. The textured bottle pays homage to mezcal’s raw material – the agave heart – and acts as a prism that celebrates and spotlights the crystal, clear liquid.

Currently available in Mexico, and now for sale at the suggested retail price of $59.99 in the US, – including California, Texas, Florida, New York, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, and Illinois. Expansion across the U.S. and distribution internationally will continue into 2023.

About Casa Lumbre

Born and based in Mexico, Casa Lumbre is a global spirits company that develops, produces, and incubates premium, award-winning spirits. Originally known for Mezcals, Liqueurs and Tequilas, Casa Lumbre continues to tap into its global values and perspective to expand beyond Mexican distillates.

For More Information:

https://www.casalumbre.com/