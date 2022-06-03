Catedral Mi Padre MezCal Launches First Collection

SONOMA, Calif.— Catedral De Mi Padre Mezcal is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand and its first collection of 6 different mezcals, made by 6 Master Mezcaleros. The brand was founded by a father-daughter duo to reinvent the mezcal market in the US by elevating the men (and women) behind the bottle and paying homage to mezcal’s essential role in Mexican culture. They are committed to sustainability and local partnerships as a fundamental pillar of their business model.

The brand debuts with 4 single varietal mezcals (Espadin, Mexicano, Tobala, Madre Cuishe) and 2 ensamble mezcals (one Espadín + Cuishe and one Espadín + Mexicano). While the majority of the mezcal market in the US is Espadin (cultivated from the Blue Agave plant), Catedral Mezcal specializes in mezcals crafted from sustainably farmed wild agave plants. Their 6 different mezcal varieties offer a broad range of flavor profiles from various species of agave plants. They are all exceptionally smooth to the palate and have unique flavor finishes ranging from herbaceous and citrus to toffee and black pepper.

After more than 8 years in Oaxaca, the founders partnered with 6 Master Mezcaleros who use the traditional and artisanal methods of making mezcal that have been passed down through their families for generations. Each Master Mezcalero brings their own unique artisanal methods of creating specialty premium mezcal that results in the highest quality spirit possible. “We sought out the leaders in their field to ensure a diverse assortment of taste profiles,” said Jeff Block, Co-Founder. “The goal of our partnership with these Master Mezcaleros is to showcase a core range of Mezcal expressions, foster innovation, and ultimately, build relationships to share the magic that is mezcal.”

Catedral De Mi Padre Mezcal focuses on fostering an appreciation of the traditional handmade methods of making mezcal and on promoting the farm to bottle experience. In order to bring together the maker and the consumer, the brand adds a QR code on each bottle to enable consumers to view authentic video interviews of the mezcalero who made the mezcal. This feature directly connects the consumer with the personal history of who, and process of how, the mezcal is made and uniquely transports the consumer to the makers’ palenque in Oaxaca.

The brand emcompasses Mexican culture, the importance of family and a celebration of the unique spirit of mezcal. Its logo includes the outline of the Church of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, the most famous cathedral in Oaxaca City and its name, Catedral De Mi Padre, highlights the family connections that are central to creating and enjoying mezcal. The luxurious and intricate bottle design features handmade, premium leather boots (a different leather color for each variety of mezcal). With ABVs ranging from 43% to 47.8%, this collection of mezcal caters to discerning mezcal drinkers. “Consumers today are looking to connect with brands that are authentic and meaningful”, said 26 year-old Co-Founder, Sydney Block. “No other spirit emcompasses traditions, cultural values and artisanal techniques the way Mezcal does. It has made me believe in the power of community again”.

Just in time for summer, this collection of mezcal from Catedral De Mi Padre Mezcal showcases the rich flavor profiles and complexities possible in top tier mezcals and offers something for everyone from beginning mezcal tasters to experienced mezcal aficionados.

About Catedral De Mi Padre

The California-based company was founded by the father-daughter team, Jeff and Sydney Block. After spending many years at their home in Oaxaca, they decided to share their love of mezcal and its cultural importance with friends and family. They sought to highlight the traditional and spiritual ways mezcal connected religion, culture and family in Mexico. Encouraged by growing consumer excitement around mezcal, the fastest growing spirit in the U.S., the father-daughter duo is introducing this special elixir to US consumers in a straightforward and targeted way. The brand offers mezcal for sale to consumers over 21 years old on its website and is currently expanding distribution, as more retailers join the popularity trend of mezcal.

About MHW Distributors

Since 1995, MHW has helped thousands of brands enter the US beverage market, with innovative business solutions and reliable back-office services for the global beverage industry. MHW is the leading importer and business process partner for established and aspiring brands in the USA, across wine, spirits, beer and cider.

For More Information:

https://www.catedralmezcal.com/