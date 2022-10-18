Chicken Cock Whiskey Launches Chanticleer Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Cognac Barrels

BARDSTOWN, Ky.— Chicken Cock Whiskey – known as “The Famous Old Brand” – has released Chicken Cock Chanticleer, a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished in fine French Cognac barrels. Bottled in a Prohibition-era Chicken Cock replica apothecary-style bottle at 112 proof (56% ABV), the second-edition holiday release features a mash bill of 70% corn, 21% rye and 9% malted barley. Chanticleer is sealed in a beautiful collectible commemorative tin, similar to what was used during Prohibition to smuggle Chicken Cock Whiskey over the border to American drinkers. This special release celebrates the long time French-American friendship dating back to the 1700’s during the American Revolutionary War. Bourbon County, Kentucky, was named after the royal French Family —the Bourbons— and Paris, Kentucky —where Chicken Cock was founded in 1856— was named after Paris, France. Chicken Cock Whiskey Master Distiller Gregg Snyder hand selected each barrel to perfectly marry the flavor of bourbon and cognac to create a truly unique and interesting whiskey. Only 32 barrels of Chanticleer were produced.

“This luxury spirit and commemorative tin honor Chicken Cock’s Prohibition-era history and heritage,” said Matti Anttila, founder of Grain & Barrel Spirits, which owns Chicken Cock. “Chanticleer is the second edition in a collectible series of special limited-edition holiday releases, following last year’s Chicken Cock Cotton Club Rye Whiskey. This is a way for us to really shine a light on some of the great whiskey we’re making at Chicken Cock.”

Tasting Notes

Appearance: mahogany leather

Aroma: vibrant notes of ripened peaches, delicate sweet cream, and succulent honey

Flavor: tannic bursts of vanilla and cherry complimented by softened plums, candied dates, and banana flambé

Finish: hot caramelized sugar, melted butter, and fresh citrus zest

Chicken Cock Whiskey rose to fame as the house whiskey at The Cotton Club, one of Prohibition’s most legendary speakeasies. The brand managed to survive Prohibition by swiftly moving production around and smuggling bottles into the United States in tin cans. After Prohibition, Chicken Cock enjoyed a resurgence before a distillery fire just after World War II put it out of business. In 2012, Matti Anttila rediscovered the brand and set out to resurrect it to its Prohibition-era glory. Since then, the team has introduced a flagship KY Straight Bourbon and KY Straight Rye Whiskey, made in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company as part of its collaborative distilling program, along with several other highly sought after limited-releases.

Chicken Cock Chanticleer will be allocated in limited quantities nationally and available online at chickencockwhiskey.com for the suggested retail price of $499 per 750ml bottle.

About Grain & Barrel Spirits

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Grain & Barrel Spirits develops and scales craft spirits that connect the best artisans to consumers worldwide. The company’s core brands include: Chicken Cock Whiskey, an historically significant whiskey brand established in Paris, Kentucky, in 1856; Dixie Vodka, the leading premium homegrown vodka produced in the Southeast, the Official Vodka of NASCAR and one of the fastest-growing craft brands in the United States, having won the prestigious 2019 and 2020 and 2021 “Rising Star” Growth Brands Awards from Beverage Dynamics magazine; Virgil Kaine Lowcountry Whiskey; High GoalLuxury Gin, a small batch, ultra-premium gin produced in Charleston; Elvis Whiskeys, a duo of Elvis Presley-inspired whiskeys, and; Tequila Eterno Verano, a range of ultra-premium tequilas made for adventurous souls. Grain & Barrel has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America three years in a row.

For More Information:

https://shopchickencockwhiskey.com/collections/manual-collection