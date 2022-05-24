Corsair Distillery Announces Nationwide Release of the ‘Mini Can’

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Corsair Distillery has announced the National release of a very unique new size offering for their flagship products. Dubbed the “mini-can”, their new trial size is just that – a very small 100ml can. Think 2 shots of whiskey in a tiny soda can. Their main products, Triple Smoke American Single Malt Whiskey, Dark Rye American Rye Malt Whiskey, American Gin and Barreled Gin will be available in May across the US enabling consumers to try their products on a small scale before going all in on a full bottle.

Corsair Distillery is well known in the craft spirits industry as an innovative, fearless experimenter across all spirit categories. Winning 430+ major awards over their relatively short life (founded in 2008), their spirits are cutting edge and modern. This new size/vessel offering is in line with that experimental DNA and not to mention really cute. There are only a few full test spirits offered in cans globally and none in this specific format. “Spirits consumers have more options than ever, but knowing what you may or may not like is difficult without tasting it first. Our products are quite unique and that can cause some trepidation in buying a full bottle. We know once people try us out, they love the product, so the mini cans enable that trial” says Corsair Master Distiller Lorna Conrad. “There is the added benefit of having the perfect two shot pour in a sealed container, when you don’t need a whole bottle – like when you’re golfing or wanting a gin and tonic on the beach”.

About Corsair Disrillery

Corsair Distillery was founded in 2008 by Darek Bell, Andrew Webber and Amy Lee Bell with the goal of modernizing spirits production, pushing the boundaries of how spirits are made and providing consumers with a unique alternative to mainstream spirits. They currently operate 3 distilleries in the Nashville area, and are distributed across 31 states, Panama and Germany. Known for innovative mashbills, distillation and aging techniques, Corsair’s spirits have won over 400 major spirits awards since 2009.

For More Information:

https://shop.corsairdistillery.com/