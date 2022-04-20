Costa Tequila Brings World’s First Hi/Lo Tequila to the U.S.

Costa Tequila, makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, is the maker of two varieties of Tequila: Blanco and Reposado. Costa’s unique tequila brings together the best flavor profiles from agave sourced in two traditionally separate tequila regions in Jalisco, Mexico. Costa, which launched in 2019 with a mission to redefine conventional tequila, is distributed in 9 states and seen massive sales increases with continuous investments in distribution and brand development. In 2022, the company’s sales are expected to approach 20,000 cases.

Hi/Lo is a new designation of tequila that is all about blending. Costa Tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave plants sourced from two distinct locations: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands). Tequila from the Highlands’ mountainous region comes from higher altitude plants and produces fruitier, sweeter, and softer notes and characteristics, while tequila from the Lowlands is produced at relatively lower elevations and delivers distinct peppery, earthy, spicy notes and characteristics.

“The overwhelming majority of tequilas come exclusively from one of these two regions. When we were developing our unique blend, we worked intentionally to bring the best of both flavor profiles together to make the most delicious blend of tequila possible,” says Costa Founder Stephen Gavula III. “The blend of Hi and Lo took extensive time and effort to perfect, and we’re excited to bring it to Colorado this month.”

Costa’s signature Hi/Lo tequilas are a quintessential illustration of successful blending. The two styles take turns playing feature and supporting roles on the palate: an engaging floral and fruity, but not overly sweet, initial taste and smell (Hi), that transitions to a silky texture and subtle peppery finish (Lo). This perfectly balanced Hi/Lo pairing delivers an unprecedented depth of flavor and complexity of character, resulting in a longer-lasting and more appealing taste profile than traditional tequila.

Two varieties of Costa Tequila, Blanco and Reposado, will hit shelves in Colorado this month. The Blanco, Costa’s original Hi/Lo tequila, is well-balanced with a silky texture and long smooth finish. The Blanco is built for sipping but also pairs well with any tequila-based cocktail. The Reposado, aged for eight months in American Oak Barrels, is an award-winning tequila with hints of caramel and vanilla and a subtle peppery finish.

“We want Costa Tequila to be there as you’re making memories and to be a part of your larger story. Your story is what matters and we want to help you make it,” says Gavula. “With this in mind, we set out to produce a tequila that would bring together the unique characteristics of agave plants from both growing regions and would bring tequila into the hands of veteran aficionados, curious fans, and rookies to the game alike.”

“We want Costa Tequila to appeal to a more inclusive group of people. We want to share in their memories and experiences. We hope we can join them on their life’s journey,” says Gavula. “With this in mind, we set out to produce a tequila that would bring together the unique characteristics of agave plants from both growing regions and would bring tequila into the hands of veteran aficionados, curious fans, and rookies to the game alike.”

Find both varieties of Costa Tequila, Blanco (SRP $36.99) and Reposado ($39.99), at select retailers or order online at costatequila.com.

About Costa Tequila

For Costa, the makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, the mission is simple: redefine conventional tequila. The unique Hi/Lo blend of Costa Tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave plants sourced from two distinct locations: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands). While traditionally these two regions produce tequila separately, Costa’s Hi/Lo blends bring the unique flavor profiles of both regions together. Find both varieties of Costa Tequila, Blanco (SRP $36.99) and Reposado ($39.99), at select retailers in Florida, Georgia, New York, Maryland, Missouri, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington D.C., and West Virginia using the store locator or order online at costatequila.com.

For More Information:

https://www.costatequila.com/