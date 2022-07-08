Costa Tequila reports record growth this year, entering new markets in the US and bringing the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world to retail at more than 550 points of distribution nationwide. Costa, which launched in 2019 with a mission to redefine conventional tequila, has made continuous investments in distribution and brand development, increasing its rate of sale and adding 23 new distributors in 9 states so far in 2022. With a Neilsen rating of 520 in pricing and 445 overall, Costa is on track to reach 20,000 cases sold this year.

“As the first Hi/Lo blend of tequila, building relationships and educating consumers has been our focus this year. We want to highlight the craft of distilling in Mexico and educate tequila and spirits fans on the nuances and qualities of tequila that make Costa unique,” says Costa Tequila Founder Stephen Gavula III.

Hi/Lo is a new designation of tequila that is all about blending. Made from 100% Blue Weber Agave plants, Costa Tequila is a revolutionary blend sourced from two distinct locations: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands). Tequila from the Highlands’ mountainous region comes from higher altitude plants and produces fruitier, sweeter, and softer notes and characteristics, while tequila from the Lowlands is produced at relatively lower elevations and delivers distinct peppery, earthy, spicy notes and characteristics.

Costa Tequila’s intentional blending incorporates the best qualities of tequila made in the Highlands and the Lowlands, creating the most comprehensive and longest lasting flavor profile of any tequila. The two styles take turns playing feature and supporting roles on the palate: an engaging floral and fruity, but not overly sweet, initial taste (Hi), that transitions to a silky texture and subtle peppery finish (Lo).

“To tell our story and educate tequila drinkers, we’ve grown our internal team and distributor partnerships as well as a team of brand ambassadors, who champion the mission of the brand and are able to continue to pursue their passions with our support,” says Gavula.

In addition to adding a number of distributor and retail partners this year, Costa Tequila has added to its internal team of support staff and its exclusive team of brand ambassadors. In 2022, Costa added international marine artist K.C. Scott to its lineup of ambassadors. Through his work and partnerships with brands like HUK, K.C.’s signature artwork has become a fixture in the freshwater and saltwater communities. From golf to surfing, Costa is supporting this team of ambassadors who are helping to raise brand awareness for Costa authentically while pursuing their passions and continuing to do what they love.

“I truly love the industry and we are grateful to be a part of it. Entering the market only a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge, but we’ve had the opportunity to make authentic relationships and build the foundation of a successful brand over the past three years with the help of our partners,” says Gavula. “The demand for Costa has been exceptional, and we’re excited to be growing and staying up-to-date on the goals we set pre-COVID.”

About Costa Tequila

For Costa, the makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, the mission is simple: redefine conventional tequila. The unique Hi/Lo blend of Costa Tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave plants sourced from two distinct locations: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands). While traditionally these two regions produce tequila separately, Costa’s Hi/Lo blends bring the unique flavor profiles of both regions together. Find both varieties of Costa Tequila, Blanco (SRP $36.99) and Reposado ($39.99), at select retailers in Florida, Georgia, New York, Maryland, Missouri, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington D.C., and West Virginia using the store locator or order online at costatequila.com.

