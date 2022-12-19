El Hempe Expands into Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev.— Fast-growing terpene-infused tequila cocktail brand El Hempe confirmed a successful expansion into the Nevada market, through Las Vegas-based Pemberton Distribution, according to El Hempe CEO Tony Bash.

“After establishing a stronghold in California and Oregon, two of the nation’s most cannabis-loving states, it would seem only natural to expand into Nevada,” Bash said. “Pemberton’s focus on boutique, artisan brands make them a great fit for El Hempe’s unapologetically rebellious nature.”

El Hempe, which was developed to be the bridge between cannabis and spirits, employs botanical terpenes to replicate the nose of cannabis without THC in its tequila beverages. The company will offer Nevada tequila lovers three different alcoholic seltzers:

• Lemon & Lime OG Kush, a refreshing tequila seltzer with a noticeably stony aroma; 5% APV, 100 calories

• Mixed Berry OG Kush, a bubbly berry seltzer with the smell of a fresh bong hit; 5% APV, 100 calories

• Hibiscus Durban Poison, a sparkling cocktail with a tropical, hibiscus flavor and exotic cannabis nose; 8% APV, 150 calories

“We are excited to have El Hempe as part of our portfolio,” Pemberton Distribution CEO Jeremy Wilkinson said. “It is an extremely strong brand in the RTD category, not only because it is a sparkling tequila with amazing flavor notes, but it also includes a little something extra that is reminiscent of cannabis. The Nevada market is already in love with El Hempe.”

All El Hempe products are sold in four-packs of 12-oz cans. El Hempe’s tequila supplier is Familia Orendain, Tequila, MX.

About El Hempe

The El Hempe brand is helmed by Tony Bash, former CEO of cannabis copacker Form Factory and longtime VP for LiDestri Food & Drink. Former Brown Forman and LiDestri senior executive Joe Ragazzo serves as Chief Revenue Officer, and LA-based Efrain Romo, who was instrumental in launching the wildly popular Cazadores Tequila brand, is Chief Marketing Officer.

El Hempe terpene-infused cocktails are available throughout California and Oregon, and recently in Nevada, where tequila and cannabis are particularly popular. The company will announce further expansion throughout 2022 and 2023.

About Pemberton Distribution

Born in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, we are proud to partner with top restaurants, bars and retail establishments that cater to those who know their drink. The curated Pemberton collection spans over 60 brands, and many of them are world-renowned leaders in their craft. We never push something we don’t love and we say no to many brands because of this. Our mission is to serve our clients and supply them beverages that make for an unforgettable experience—one that leaves Vegas and inspires an even greater appreciation for fine wines and spirits.

