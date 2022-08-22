Four Roses Bourbon Announces Launch of 2022 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky.— Four Roses Distillery, the award-winning Kentucky distillery, announces it will launch its 2022 Limited Edition Small Batch on September 17. The release will be the 15th in its series of limited-quantity special bottlings.

Non-chill filtered and bottled at 109 proof, the 2022 Limited Edition Small Batch features four different hand-selected recipes aged 14 to 20 years. These recipes represent four of the distillery’s 10 distinct Bourbon recipes – a 14 year-old Bourbon from the OESF recipe, a 14 year-old OESV, a 15 year-old OESK, and a 20 year-old OBSV.

“From the beginning of crafting this year’s limited edition small batch Bourbon, two particular batches stood out to me as potential candidates to go into the blend – a 14-year-old recipe batch that is remarkably smooth and rich on the palate, and a 20-year-old recipe batch that exhibits the best fruit barrel and spice qualities of extra aged Bourbon,” said Brent Elliott, Four Roses Master Distiller. “The test blends revolved around those two batches until we landed on a liquid with a perfect balance that is unique, layered, mellow and elegant.”

The 2022 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon offers delicate aromas of brown sugar, dark cherries and seasoned oak. The Bourbon is complemented by the warm flavors of apricot and barrel tones that melt into a delicate and distinct finish, boasting creamy vanilla, ripe berries and light cinnamon.

Four Roses will distribute approximately 14,100, 750ml hand-numbered bottles of the 2022 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon to be sold in the United States with a suggested retail price of $179.99.

In addition to the special bottling rolling out to select retailers next month, Four Roses will offer a limited quantity for sale at the Four Roses Distillery Visitor Center via a public lottery draw. Individuals may register for the lottery from August 22 to August 28 by visiting the Four Roses website. Those who are selected via random draw will schedule appointments to pick up their purchase at the Four Roses Distillery.

Established in 1888, Four Roses combines two mashbills with five proprietary yeast strains to distill and age 10 distinct Bourbon recipes, each with its own unique flavor profile. With distilling and warehousing operations in Lawrenceburg and Cox’s Creek, Kentucky, respectively, Four Roses is available in all 50 states.

