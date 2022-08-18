Four Roses Continues Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Efforts

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky.— Four Roses Distillery announced it will be continuing its relief efforts to help those affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky, with a $50,000 cash donation to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and a hand-selected single barrel release with 100% of proceeds donated to the fund.

The bourbon brand has also committed one private barrel, a premium private barrel experience, and several unique bottles to be auctioned o as part of “The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit,” a joint effort of the Kentucky Distillers Association, Fred Minnick, The Bourbon Crusaders and Westport Whiskey & Wine. All proceeds raised will go to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The online auction is taking place now through August 21.

“We stand with Kentucky during this difficult time, and are keeping those affected by the floods close to our hearts,” said Brent Elliott, Master Distiller of Four Roses. “Now more than ever, the Kentucky bourbon community needs to band together to help our neighbors and use our resources to help rebuild Eastern Kentucky.”

Four Roses is calling on its local community to take action and join them on August 29 for an exclusive hand-selected single barrel sales event at the distillery in Lawrenceburg and at the Warehouse & Bottling Facility in Cox’s Creek, where 100% of proceeds will be donated to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. a limited number of 16 year-old barrels will be sold at a price of $200 per bottle. Attendees are also encouraged to donate water and cleaning supplies to the Four Roses Essentials Drive being hosted on the same day.

In addition to these efforts, Four Roses Distillery has sent two tankers of potable water into Eastern Kentucky, with more tankers on standby.

