Gin 1689 Signs Distribution Deal In Poland And Further Expands Internationally

Award-winning Amsterdam-based Gin 1689, whose gin is based on a three-century-old recipe; makes its debut in the Polish market by signing an exclusive distribution deal with Gin Dom.

The gin market in Poland is growing steadily year on year and Gin 1689 is tapping into this market due to the high demand for international, premium gins.

Giovanni Costa, founder of Gin Dom highlights: “Poland represents a fantastic opportunity for Gin 1689, and the oldest gin recipe in the world will surely resonate with Polish’s premium gin consumers! A great gin, a great team and a great distributor. What more can we ask for ;)”

Sharing his news, founder Alexander Janssens of Gin 1689, states “We are excited and proud about this fantastic opportunity to launch in one of the fastest growing gin markets in Europe.”

Nick Barends, Sales Director Gin 1689 for Central Europe continues; “International expansion is important for us as we would like to give many consumers the opportunity to try the authentic gin and with the reach and position of our new distributor, I can’t find a better partner.”

Gin 1689 will be officially launched at the end of February, with a product launch party for invited journalists, influencers and members of the bar scene which will be held at the upmarket Mercy Brown Cocktail bar in Krakow, voted for several years, as the best cocktail bar in Poland.

About Gin 1689

Amsterdam’s Gin 1689 is based on a three-century-old gin recipe dating back to the time when William of Orange the Third, introduced gin to the British population and the gin craze started. Since its launch, Gin 1689 has won many accolades with the highlight being

Gold, in the premium category; at the Gin Masters in London. Last summer Gin 1689 launched the first Dutch Pink gin and received great coverage on the BBC and in National Newspapers e.g. The Telegraph.

About Gin Dom

Gin Dom is the Spirits Distributor and trading company of Premium, Super-Premium & Handcrafted Gin in Poland

For More Information:

https://www.gin1689.com