Grand Teton Distillery Releases 8-Year Private Stock Straight Bourbon

DRIGGS, Idaho— Award-winning Grand Teton Distillery announced the release of its 8-Year Grand Teton Private Stock Straight Bourbon. Aged since 2014, this is the longest-aged whiskey to be released from an Idaho distillery to date. This release is the second in Grand Teton Distillery’s Private Stock series, following last fall’s release of Straight Corn Whiskey.

“We’ve tasted this whiskey year after year to see how it would age in our climate,” says John Boczar, head distiller at Grand Teton Distillery. “It has been extremely difficult not to release it until now, especially because we lose over a quarter of each barrel to angel’s share, but it only kept getting better with time. We’re thrilled to finally be able to share it with our fans, right ahead of the holidays.”

With aromas of woody maple, the whiskey has a sweet vanilla campfire taste and a full-bodied finish filled with spice, nuts and oak. A caramel colored, rich-tasting whiskey, Grand Teton’s 8-Year Straight Bourbon is best served neat. This premium bourbon has been aged in charred American white oak barrels at 6,000 feet at extreme temperatures. Available in an embossed gift box, only 16 barrels of this limited-release spirit are for sale.

Product specs include:

75% corn, 21% rye, 4% barley

750ml bottles

100 proof, 50% ABV

Suggested retail price, $79.95

Grand Teton’s Private Stock collection features limited-release barrels that have been individually selected, proofed with pure mountain water and hand-bottled. Every barrel showcases the craftsmanship of head distiller John Boczar.

This bourbon is now available at the distillery, can be purchased online and is available at select retailers throughout the West while supplies last. Look for additional Private Stock releases from Grand Teton Distillery in the coming years.

About Grand Teton Distillery

Founded in 2011 in Teton Valley Idaho, Grand Teton Distillery is a family-owned and operated craft distillery. It sits at an elevation of 6500 feet in the shadow of the Grand Teton. Using mineral-rich glacial snowmelt and more than 240k pounds of Idaho potatoes annually, its award-winning premium vodkas, bourbons and whiskeys are made entirely from local and regional ingredients. A number of sustainable practices are used to create Grand Teton Distillery’s spirits, doing its part to preserve the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem— the only intact ecosystem remaining in the Lower 48 states. Grand Teton Distillery’s spirits have earned national acclaim at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Global Spirit Awards and NY International Spirits Competition as well as high ratings acknowledged by Wine Enthusiast. Grand Teton Distillery’s spirits are distributed throughout the West.

https://www.tetondistillery.com/liquor/whiskey/grand-teton-private-stock-straight-bourbon