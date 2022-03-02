Hendrick’s Gin Debuts Limited Edition Expression, NEPTUNIA

NEW YORK CITY (BY WAY OF GIRVAN, SCOTLAND) — Hendrick’s Gin is proud to unveil NEPTUNIA, the latest limited release from Master Distiller Ms. Lesley Gracie’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Unmistakably Hendrick’s at its core and inspired by the magic of the sea, NEPTUNIA is refreshingly infused with a blend of coastal botanicals and a crisp citrus finish.

Created at the Hendrick’s Gin Palace, which sits just two miles away from the rugged Ayrshire coast of southwest Scotland, NEPTUNIA was inspired by the enchanting melody of waves that entrance Ms. Gracie as she strolls the local beaches. “I find listening to the sound of the waves crashing on the shore really therapeutic,” said Ms. Gracie. “Looking out onto the horizon and feeling the wind in your hair and the salty sea breeze on your face is just a great feeling – it’s so freeing, invigorating and calming all at the same time. I walk down the beach in Girvan every weekend with my dog and take in the sound of the waves and that particular smell you find no matter what beach you are on.”

“Most of my creations are based on memories – I play around with botanicals and combine them to recreate certain sensations. Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA for me is that freeing feeling of the sea bottled in a gin. You have that distinctive fresh character from coastal herbs, depth of flavor from the sea botanicals and an unmistakably clean, bright citrus finish that lifts in a round, refreshing way that makes it Hendrick’s.”

To mark this release, Hendrick’s is launching a Magic-of-the-Sea Spa Kit to bring the refreshing nature of the sea directly into homes. Intended for groups of land-faring creatures, the spa experience comes with a Submersion Projector (creating a visual underwater atmosphere); Seashell Headphones (mimicking the aural sensation of being deep below the surface); Scottish Seaweed & Rose Exfoliating Mask (cleansing land-dwelling impurities from the skin); Oceanic Aromatherapy Candle (evoking the aroma of the rugged Ayrshire coast); and Highball Glasses and Octopus Cocktail Stirrers (hosting the undersea journey with cocktail in-hand). The kit may be purchased via the Hendrick’s Tiny Shop. Although a bottle of Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA is not included in the kit, magic-of-the-sea-seekers can easily obtain the limited-release gin from drizly.com.

“Although the sea has been around for millions of years, we believe this is the first time its magic has been captured in a gin,” says Vance Henderson, Hendrick’s Gin National Ambassador. “After extensive research through cocktail creation, I can confirm that NEPTUNIA is deliciously versatile. It shines when simply mixed with tonic and in highballs like a NEPTUNIA Fizz, while also serving as a beautiful base in our Bayside Sparkling Sangria.”

With a product inspired by the magic of the sea, it’s little wonder Hendrick’s is keen to shine a light on one of the hardest working organisms that lie at its very bottom: seagrass. To sustain that oceanic enchantment, Hendrick’s, in partnership with Project Seagrass, is donating 100% of the sales from the Magic-of-the-Sea Spa Kit to help fund the conservation of seagrass meadows and raise awareness of the critical role they play in providing food and habitat for countless marine species.

Do be aware, Hendrick’s releases only one limited-edition treasure from its Cabinet of Curiosities at a time, so seize the magic of sea while you can. Residing in a classically-shaped Hendrick’s bottle with an eye-catching seafoam green label, NEPTUNIA is bottled at 43.4% ABV with a $39.99 SRP.

Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA Fizz Cocktail

2 parts Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA Gin

1 part Fresh Lime

1 part Simple Syrup

Top with Soda

3 Slices of Cucumber

Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir. Garnish with cucumber slices.

Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA Bayside Sparkling Sangria *Serves 10*

8 parts Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA Gin

4 parts Fresh Lemon Juice

8 parts Pineapple Juice

8 parts Falernum

1 Bottle Sparkling Wine

1 Apple Chopped

Orange Slice and Fresh Bay Leaf to Garnish

In a pitcher, combine liquid ingredients, chopped apple, and orange slices. Served chilled in wine glasses over ice and garnish with an orange slice and fresh bay leaf.

ABOUT MS. LESLEY GRACIE

Ms. Lesley Gracie, who heralds from Yorkshire, is the Master Distiller at Hendrick’s Gin. With a background in chemistry, Lesley’s genius lies in her fascination with flavors and how they work together. She visualizes flavors as shapes and strikes to create a round, balanced flavor in all of her elixirs. In 1999, Ms. Gracie was approached by the great grandson of William Grant, Charles Gordon, to create an ‘ultra-premium’ gin which was to become Hendrick’s. She was appointed as the Master Distiller and went on to spearhead the development of this most unusual gin and is responsible for the creation of all of Hendrick’s liquid innovations.

Over the past two decades, Gracie has been responsible for countless pioneering Hendrick’s releases and has amassed an array of botanicals, distillates, and experimental liquids, which are housed in a locked cabinet in her laboratory, the Cabinet of Curiosities at the Hendrick’s Gin Palace. Ms Lesley Gracie has a strong history of pushing boundaries from her experiments and venturing far and wide in search of new flavors – even as far as the Venezuelan rainforest.

Lesley is enchanted by animals and keeps two tortoises and loves to walk her dog, Jock. She also has a penchant for salmon fishing and exploring the rugged Scottish countryside in her motorhome, affectionately named Ted.

AWARDS/ACHIEVEMENTS:

2021 – Lifetime Achievement Award at The Spirits Business Awards 2021

2021 – Grand Rectifier of the Gin Guild

2021 – Inducted into the Gin Magazine Hall of Fame

2018 – ‘Gin Distiller of the Year’ by the World Gin Awards

ABOUT HENDRICK’S GIN

Hendrick’s is a deliciously super premium gin, made with a number of unusual twists. To deliver a most curious and delightfully unique flavor, Hendrick’s combines a distinct blend of 11 botanicals, as well as the signature infusions of cucumber and rose petals, producing a wonderfully refreshing gin with a delightfully unique aroma. Hand crafted in Scotland in miniscule batches by William Grant & Sons, Hendrick’s is the only gin that uses a marriage of spirits from both a Carter-Head and Copper Pot Still, a combination that produces a divinely smooth gin that has both the required character and balance of subtle flavors. Hendrick’s Gin has an ABV of 44% and an SRP of $34.99. Please drink the unusual responsibly. For further information, visit hendricksgin.com.

ABOUT WILLIAM GRANT & SONS

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie Scotch Liqueur.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit williamgrantusa.com.

