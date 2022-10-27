Holmes Cay Rum Releases ‘The Rarest Selections’

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Holmes Cay Rum is releasing two of the world’s rarest single cask rum selections for the holiday season.

The Fiji 2001 21 Year rum is the oldest Fiji rum ever released. It is an all molasses, 100% pot still rum, produced at the only rum distillery in Fiji, South Pacific Distilleries. It was tropically aged for 2 years in an ex-bourbon cask, then spent an additional 19 years in an ex-bourbon cask in the UK. It was then bottled in New York State at full barrel proof, or 53.8% alcohol by volume.

The Barbados 2002 Pot Still edition is one of the rarest bottlings of distillate from Foursquare Rum Distillery in the world, as it is a single cask, pure pot still mark. Distilled in Barbados and placed in an American oak ex-bourbon cask, it then spent 20 years aging in the UK. This edition is bottled at full barrel proof, or 51.1% alcohol by volume.

Holmes Cay Rum founder Eric Kaye said, “Casks like the Fiji 2001 and Barbados 2002 Pot Still are each exciting and historic taste opportunities that are almost never available. Widening awareness of and access to such exceptional rums is one the reasons we founded Holmes Cay. One cask of each, fewer than 200 bottles of each expression, has been bottled.”

Tasting notes

Fiji 2001: Brown sugar and vanilla custard give way to a medium length finish of tobacco and oak.

Barbados 2002: On the nose dried apricot and yeasty dough, on the tongue baking spice, citrus and honey, with a dry finish of mineral and oak.

The Holmes Cay Fiji 2001 and the Barbados 2002 Pot Still editions are now available for wholesale orders with suggested retail prices of $249 (Fiji, 750 ml) and $349 (Barbados, 750 ml).

In addition to the Rarest Selection releases, Holmes Cay Rum releases an annual series of limited edition rums. Its 2022 SIngle Cask collection includes 6 single cask rum bottlings from Australia, Barbados, Belize, Jamaica and Trinidad, aged between 8 and 15 years. Holmes Cay’s offerings represent a curated approach to rum made with the utmost integrity.

About Holmes Cay Rum

Holmes Cay (pronounced ‘key’) Rum curates a continuously evolving collection of the best small-batch, limited-edition rums, distilled and bottled without additives. Single Cask editions are aged in cask, while Single Origin editions combine multiple casks and production styles to create exciting expressions from a given distillery or region.

Holmes Cay rums are distributed in New York, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Tennessee, Illinois, Texas and Washington D.C. and are also available throughout the US via various online retailers. Holmes Cay products are also available in Canada, Aruba, Belize and Nevis.

For More Information:

https://www.holmescay.com/