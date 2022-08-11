Industry Vet Michelle Beauchamp Joins E11EVEN Vodka as Chief Marketing Officer

E11EVEN Vodka has named Michelle Beauchamp as the brand’s new Chief Marketing Officer. Michelle is an award-winning brand marketing and communications professional with a stellar track record in leading global consumer lifestyle brands. Michelle’s cross-category beverage marketing experience spans wines, spirits, water, and carbonated soft drinks both in the US and internationally. Prior to E11EVEN Vodka, Michelle held senior leadership roles at Bacardi North America (Grey Goose Vodka), Triarc Beverage Group (RC Cola/Snapple), and was Vice President of Marketing at Vero Water where she was instrumental in driving double-digit year-over-year growth, propelling the brand into the world’s leading restaurant, hotel, and cruise line brands – growing the brand from early seed-stage through the successful acquisition by Quench USA, a subsidiary of global industry powerhouse Culligan in October of 2021.

With E11EVEN Vodka, Michelle is leading the overall marketing strategy and programs to expand the brand nationally and beyond. Michelle holds an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management and a B.B.A. in Marketing from the University of Miami.

For More Information:

https://11vodka.com/