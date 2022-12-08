Introducing DIABLITO ROJO 123 Organic Tequila Extra Añejo

HEALDSBURG, Calif.— Master Tequilero David Ravandi, founder of the artisanal 123 Organic Tequila portfolio, announces the release of an expression that originated in his private collection: 123 Organic Tequila Extra Anejo Diablito Rojo (40% ABV; $695 SRP; 2,000 bottles) is an extremely limited one-time release, handcrafted from sustainably cultivated single estate-grown 100% organic blue agave flourishing in 6,000 feet in mineral-rich red volcanic soils. After aging in French white oak Limousin barrels for no less than seven years, Diablito Rojo is masterfully finished with an additional six months in French Limousin oak barrels that previously held one of Napa Valley’s premiere California Cabernet Sauvignon wines.

“I’m inspired by winemakers who have long recognized the importance of terroir, quality aging, natural fermentation, and naturally derived complexity,” says Ravandi. “I apply that mindset to agave expressions in the creation of 123 Organic Tequila, and Diablito Rojo is the ultimate expression of this philosophy.”

The exquisite aging regime heightens the rich spicy flavors of Diablito Rojo with secondary and tertiary notes of ultra-premium Cabernet Sauvignon, producing a uniquely complex tequila with delicious aromas and a rich silky texture.

Tasting Notes: 123 Organic Tequila Extra Anejo Diablito Rojo

Ruby and golden-hued in the glass, Diablito Rojo opens with distinct, expressive aromas of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and deepens with barrel-aged flavors of caramelized, roasted agave and complex brown spices from more than seven years of aging in French oak.

About 123 Organic Tequila

The ultra-premium, 123 Organic Tequila portfolio represents Founder & CEO David Ravandi’s devotion to creating “tequila for wine drinkers” with agave spirits that express terroir, complexity and delicate floral aromas. From the moment the agave matures at the USDA and EU certified organic estates to the very first pour, 123 Organic Tequila relies on local master artisans and Ravandi’s acute attention to detail during every stage of production. This sustainable, environmentally friendly mindset extends to the packaging of 123 Organic Tequila Blanco (Uno), Reposado (Dos), Añejo (Tres), Extra Añejo (Diablito) and extremely rare Extra Anejo (Diablito Rojo), all of which are bottled in hand-blown recycled glass and labeled with soy ink-printed, recycled paper labels depicting the spirits’ Mexican heritage.

About David Ravandi

The visionary behind 123 Organic Tequila, Founder & CEO David Ravandi oversees the creation of organic, ultra-premium, farm-to-glass tequila and mezcal at every step of the process. Based in Healdsburg, California and Mexico’s Guadalajara and Oaxaca, Ravandi ensures sustainable, organic processes from growing, to harvesting, to distilling and bottling. A modern-day Renaissance man with a diverse career history, Ravandi’s foray into the spirits industry began with the launch of his first tequila brand in 1998, then in 2010 he founded 123 Organic Tequila, one of the first organic tequilas on the market to be certified USDA and EU organic, in 2016 Ravandi produced Craneo Organic Mezcal a single estate artisanal mezcal handcrafted in Oaxaca. Never one to rest on his laurels, Ravandi launched a full line of El Luchador Tequila in Spring of 2021 focusing on blue agave expressions distilled from the Los Altos region of Jalisco Mexico.

For More Information:

https://www.123tequila.com/