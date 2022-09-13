ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto Partners with Stranger and Stranger to Publish Art of ITALICUS

NEW YORK, N.Y.— ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto, the quintessential Italian aperitivo, has again partnered with Stranger and Stranger, the award-winning design company, to publish Art of ITALICUS – a book created to celebrate the brand’s anniversary and its first five years of vast success.

“Art of ITALICUS captures the inspiration behind Giuseppe’s vision, the brilliance of the liquid and the creative excellence that lies behind the standout design,” says Rowan Miller, Creative Director at Stranger and Stranger. “It encapsulates the true essence of the brand and the phenomenal journey it has been on from inception to the present day.”

ITALICUS is a brand that honors art in all its forms, representing innovation, excellence, courage and uniqueness; Art of ITALICUS is an ode to the creative excellence of all bartenders and artists who have celebrated the brand in these first years, encapsulating its true essence in digital or liquid pieces of art. ITALICUS is proud to collaborate with Stranger and Stranger and can think of no better partner to capture the brand’s craft and legacy.

The book illustrates the brand beginning with Giuseppe Gallo, founder of ITALICUS, and his desire to bring back the forgotten category of Rosolio, inspired by a traditional recipe he found in a book dating back to 1800 circa. It then describes how the brand was born, as a modern and versatile aperitivo, crafted with natural ingredients from north to south Italy. Art of ITALICUS first edition represents a journey of rediscovery that also includes more than 50 cocktail recipes and “opere d’arte” created in the first 5 years of the brand by creative talents and bartenders from around the world.

“ITALICUS, this beautiful Rosolio di Bergamotto, has come to represent all of the passion I have for the Italian drinking culture and my ambition to create something that brings together the best of all those traditions – a genuine ‘sip’ of Italy,” says Giuseppe Gallo, founder of ITALICUS. “The dream with ITALICUS was to innovate the aperitivo category, and in doing so, revive Italian art and beauty in liquid form, and create a brand for which every Italian, based in Italy or around the world, could feel connected to and take pride in.”

“In the past few years, we have been so proud to work with so many emerging artists, in the bar and creative industries. Valorizing the brand’s connection with Italian culture, art and design; this book tells the story of all these inspirations and experiences which have contributed to the brand’s global success.”

About ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto

ITALICUS was created by the authority on Italian spirits, Giuseppe Gallo, to bring back the forgotten Rosolio category. With keynotes of Calabrian bergamot, ITALICUS is made using the finest Italian ingredients to create a sip of Italy. The striking bottle design embodies the history and heritage of Italy’s distinctive regions, whilst telling the story of Rosolio’s time-honored traditional drinking occasion of Aperitivo. ITALICUS is one of the world’s most awarded aperitivo globally. ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto was awarded Best New Spirit 2017 at the prestigious Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards, and Top Trending Liquor Brand by Drinks International in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019.

For More Information:

http://rosolioitalicus.com