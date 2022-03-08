Jack Daniel’s Expands to Nationwide Launch of Spirit-Based Cocktails

The people spoke, and Jack listened. The Jack Daniel Distillery is bringing its popular Jack Daniel’s Canned Cocktails series to shelves nationwide following the highly successful regional launch in select states in 2020. The ready-to-drink cocktails, featuring Jack & Cola; Jack, Honey & Lemonade; and Jack Apple Fizz will be available across the country starting this month.

Each offering, made with real Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, is perfectly mixed to highlight the bold and distinct flavor of the world’s best-selling whiskey in a drinkable and convenient format. Cans of Jack & Cola; Jack, Honey & Lemonade; and Jack Apple Fizz are 7% ABV.

Launched in 2020, Jack Daniel’s Canned Cocktails were initially available in only 14 markets. This announcement of a nationwide launch will now allow new and existing fans of Jack to try these convenient, on-the-go products in all 50 states across the US.

“We were blown away by the response and demand for our Canned Cocktails when we launched in select markets nearly two years ago,” said Dallas Cheatham, Jack Daniel’s Ready-To-Drink Brand Director. “By pairing the bold and unique flavor of Jack with the convenience of a spirit-based cocktail, we’re giving even more friends the opportunity to enjoy our Tennessee Whiskey, right in time for summer.”

The retail price for a 4-pack of 12 oz. Jack Daniel’s Canned Cocktails is $12.99 and single cans for $3.99.

