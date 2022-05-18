Madre Mezcal Launches ‘Desert Water’ Artisanal Mezcal-Based Canned Cocktails

Madre Mezcal, the artisanal mezcal brand made by hand in the rural hills of Oaxaca, Mexico, launches Desert Water, a line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Created as a high-quality, all natural RTD for conscious consumers, Desert Water serves as an introduction to new mezcal drinkers that might otherwise be intimidated by the spirit while also appealing to mezcal lovers with a new format. Desert Water is meant to be enjoyed with friends wherever your adventures take you, whether that’s at a music festival, foraging for mushrooms, or after a long surf session.

Each 12oz, 5% ABV can features Madre Espadin mezcal, sparkling water, real fruit, plants, and herbs with no artificial flavors or colors, and includes ingredients known for having functional properties like adaptogenic mushrooms, anti-inflammatory herbs, and anti-fungal cacti. Madre Desert Water is available in four flavors including:

Original: A straightforward combination of mezcal, sparkling water and a mild citrus twist for a subtly smoky yet refreshing sip.

Mushroom, Sage and Honey: An unexpected pairing of mezcal with Reishi and Chaga mushrooms complemented by a touch of honey for a balanced drink that’s earthy and herbaceous.

Grapefruit and Yerba Santa: Marrying grapefruit, wild Yerba Santa from northern Mexico and mezcal for an herbal flavor with notes of pepper, anise, and eucalyptus.

Prickly Pear and Lemon: A blend of mezcal, prickly pear, and lemon citrus, this unique flavor boasts notes of tart strawberry and an enchanting pink hue.

Madre Desert Water was inspired by the tradition of West Texas ranch waters (a local favorite drink made simply with tequila and sparkling water), and the can was designed with Madre’s long time collaborators and creative partner, Austin-based design firm, LAND. The can focuses on the image of a cloaked woman, Mother Earth, holding a sickle which nods to the brand’s name and ethos by paying homage to the land and its bounty. Both the logo and color palate which utilizes neutral pastels and are meant to form a direct connection from the natural ingredients within to the land from which they come.

Ready-to-drink canned cocktails are the fastest-growing alcoholic beverage category in the US market, according to a 2021 IWSR report, and Neilsen recently found that year-over-year off-premise sales of spirits-based hard seltzers increased 156% in 2021. In addition, according to a study by Future Market Insights, sales of mezcal are expected to increase nearly 18% by the end of 2022, reaching $840 million globally, and a report from Infogence Global Research estimated that the Global Mezcal Market will reach $1.06 billion by 2025. Further, the North American Hard Seltzer Market reported that hard seltzers with ABV equal to 5% are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of a surge in the number of consumers that are highly concerned about their health and consumption of alcohol. Consumers are also now demanding low sugar, low calorie, and healthier alternative of the beverages without sacrificing the alcohol flavors and content (ABV) value. These trends along with the consumer desire to bring the craft cocktail experience to their own homes and the growing popularity of lower ABV (5% ABV) options give Madre Mezcal competitive demand and a unique edge in the RTD cocktail category.

Desert Water will be sold in 4-packs of each flavor as well as a 4-can variety pack with one of each flavor and will be available for $17.99 in retailers across the country (retailer list to come), as well as directly through Madre for $40.99 for two 4-packs online.

About Madre Mezcal

Madre Mezcal is a celebration of Mother Earth, offering artisanal mezcal artisanally made in the rural hills of Oaxaca, Mexico. Crafted with intention by using nature’s most intrinsic elements––local water, natural air-borne yeast, minerals from the earthen pit-oven used to roast the agave, and the inherent flavors of the agave plant––Madre’s two unique expressions, Madre Ensamble and Madre Espadin, reflect the essence of the nature in its purest form. Madre also offers Desert Water, a line of ready-to-drink canned mezcal cocktails featuring its Espadin varietal.

For More Information:

https://shopmadremezcal.com/desert-water/