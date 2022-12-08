Mexcor International to Import Cabrito Tequila

HOUSTON, Texas— Mexcor International, a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world, announces they will now be importing one of Mexico’s best-selling Tequila brands, Cabrito Tequila.

“We are thrilled to be importing one of the most popular Tequila brands in Mexico known for its superior quality, deep Mexican roots and affordable price,” said Eduarado Morales, President and CEO of Mexcor International. “This addition is a testament to our continued development here in Houston as we continue to grow and expand our portfolio of Hispanic spirits.”

Cabrito Reposado Tequila is made from 100% Blue Agave produced in the highlands of Jalisco. The refined tequila is manufactured in Casa Centinela, one of the first Tequila distilleries in the Highlands dating back to the late 1800s and produces over one of million cases of Tequila annually. Aged in American old oak barrels, Cabrito Reposado Tequila is incredibly smooth with fantastic flavor. The production process takes six months as the brand incorporates traditional techniques of slow cooking the piñas in brick oven followed by natural fermentation in stainless steel tanks.

“Mexcor International is committed to meeting and exceeding consumer demand as it increases for the tequila category,” said Morales. “We take pride in carrying a brand like Cabrito Tequila that will elevate our selection of product offerings.”

Since 1989, Mexcor International has grown its portfolio to more than 4,900 brands from over 80 countries, with 480 new brands in the last year alone. With more than 100 suppliers and growing, Mexcor International has a substantial national sales network, currently extending to 50 states, and directly distributes thousands of items through warehouses in Texas, Florida, California and Louisiana. Additionally, Mexcor hires their own employees and inventory is serviced by a fleet of company-owned and operated, refrigerated delivery vehicles which facilitates the company’s scalability and ensures every touch point of the business stays true to the core values.

About Mexcor International

Established in 1989, Mexcor International is a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world. With a mission to elevate and celebrate life through the company’s core values of being all-in, future thinking and people oriented, the family-owned corporation has cultivated relationships with suppliers by building its brands and providing impactful service, innovation and value to customers. With distribution warehouses in Texas, Florida and California, Mexcor International’s reach extends to 50 states and continues to strategically expand and grow into a world-class, Hispanic-owned beverage distribution and import company.

For More Information:

https://www.mexcor.com/home