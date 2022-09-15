Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky Creates ‘Monkey Musk’

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Some wouldn’t think to arrive anywhere adorned in the fragrance of your favorite spirit but the good people of Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky, a spirit that smells and tastes exceptionally good, feel it’s time to update this outdated opinion.

Over the last decade, Monkey Shoulder has reinvigorated the blended malt Scotch category, turning the concept of stuffy Scotch on its head by sticking its nose up at convention and taking the cocktail world by storm. So, after years of bucking the stodginess of Scotch society and pushing folks to play with their whisky, Monkey Shoulder heeded their own advice and created a limited-edition soft scent of the hard stuff. The combination of tasting and scent notes like zesty orange, vanilla, honey and spiced oak you typically enjoy in your favorite Monkey Shoulder cocktail are the exact scents you’d want to show up to any occasion smelling like.

To showcase this one-of-a-kind blend of scents, the whisky brand made for mixing is launching ‘Monkey Musk’ – a whisky-inspired fragrance for anyone and everyone to enjoy, packaged up in a 100ml bottle. Ensuring that the ‘Monkey Musk’ fragrance was just right was the most important piece of the puzzle; and who better to make sure of that other than Malt Master Brian Kinsman, the man behind the Monkey Shoulder blend himself. As its creator, Kinsman ensured Monkey Musk featured every note found in its namesake whisky – and then some.

“The process of creating whisky is in many ways similar to a perfumer crafting a fragrance,” said Kinsman. “We both prioritize the quality of elements going into the blend and spend hours perfecting the combination of different notes. It’s a science, and the beautiful blend of Monkey Shoulder deserved to be replicated as a fragrance since it’s made up of tasting notes you’d typically find in leading fragrances.”

Of course, a fragrance is only as good as its model. That’s why, to announce the launch of Monkey Musk, Monkey Shoulder has once again teamed up with actor, comedian & host Joel McHale to bring his signature humor to a whisky that knows a thing or two about poking fun at pretentiousness, and the fragrance industry is exactly that. And don’t worry you won’t see him in a traditional fragrance ad with a jungle backdrop or a woman sitting on his shoulder.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Monkey Shoulder again to launch the incredible Monkey Musk Fragrance…although I’m a little shocked it’s taken me this long to secure a fragrance deal. That said, I am grateful and humble and IN YOUR FACE CHRIS EVANS.” said McHale. “The Monkey Shoulder blended Scotch inspired fragrance Monkey Musk is just as good as the hard stuff.”

Monkey Shoulder’s Ambassador Anna Mains has also crafted a cocktail inspired by the fragrance. The Nosey Monkey cocktail is made up of the same ingredients replicated in the notes of the fragrance including orange and honey. This way, fans can not only smell delicious, but also enjoy the special taste of Monkey Shoulder with an exciting cocktail.

The Nosey Monkey

1 1/2 parts Monkey Shoulder

1/2 parts fresh lemon juice

3/4 parts fresh orange juice

1/2 parts honey syrup

3 dash angostura bitters

Top with Prosecco or dry champagne

Orange twist for garnish

About Monkey Shoulder

With an eye-catching bottle, intriguing name and a playful attitude, Monkey Shoulder has created a stir as the Scotch that leaps out from the whisky crowd. A 100 percent blended malt whisky, this top-notch quality Scotch is made from a selection of Speyside single malts married to create an exceptional flavor. Refreshingly approachable and tailor made for mixing, Monkey Shoulder’s commitment to the unconventional is bringing great Scotch to a new generation. Monkey Shoulder is an 86 proof (43% ABV) Scotch Whisky. Imported by William Grant & Sons Inc. New York, NY.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie Scotch Liqueur.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy.

For More Information:

https://shop.monkeyshoulder.com