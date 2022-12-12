Novo Fogo Welcomes Grammy-Nominated Musical Duo Sofi Tukker As Co-Owners And Brand Ambassadors

SEATTLE, Wash.— Novo Fogo, a rainforest preservation steward and producer of award-winning Brazilian sugarcane spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails, welcomes the Grammy-nominated dance music superstars SOFI TUKKER as equity partners in the company.

Energetic music and colorful drinks shared among friends are key ingredients of life celebrations. SOFI TUKKER’s eponymous duo Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern will share the joy of Novo Fogo with SOFI TUKKER music-lovers known around the world as “The Freak Fam” and beyond. As Novo Fogo’s Chief Alegria Officers, (ChAOs) their areas of focus will include brand growth and strategy, product development and innovation, content creation and rainforest conservation initiatives.

The duo was drawn to Novo Fogo by the brand’s reputation for environmental sustainability and lifestyle wellness, historical outliers in the spirits industry. Novo Fogo is a carbon-negative company and the only independent craft cachaça brand to wholly own its distillery and sugarcane fields. The Novo Fogo distillery is a USDA-certified 100% organic sugarcane farm and zero-waste business on the coastline of Brazil’s Atlantic Forest. In the marketplace, Novo Fogo’s brand team has pioneered health and wellness programs for bartenders since its inception, acting as a detox crew for cocktail festivals and industry gatherings.

With a distillery located in the heart of Brazil’s coastal rainforest, conservation is a core principle of Novo Fogo’s mission. SOFI TUKKER’s partnership with Novo Fogo will allow the duo to directly participate in conservation initiatives like The Un-Endangered Forest™, the company’s reforestation project in Brazil to save 36 species of trees from extinction. SOFI TUKKER will join the Novo Fogo Tree-Keepers™, a network of celebrity minority owners who seek to build awareness of the project, including soccer legends Stefan Frei, Kasey Keller, and Marcus Hahnemann.

SOFI TUKKER’s joyful sound is influenced by Brazilian music, initially shaped by Sophie’s time spent living in Rio de Janeiro, where she fell in love with Brazil’s people, culture, and music. Many of the band’s hit songs feature Portuguese lyrics and take direct references from Brazilian poetry; they often collaborate with the contemporary Brazilian poet Chacal. Through music that evokes the bright energy of Brazil, SOFI TUKKER is the perfect pairing for Novo Fogo’s own platform to share Brazilian culture through organic, forest-friendly drinks.

The duo says of the partnership: “We have a lot in common with Novo Fogo – we share a core love of Brazil, fun, and environmentalism. Cachaça is Tuck’s favorite drink and Soph doesn’t drink alcohol, but she’s still at the same party… both having the best time. This partnership works because Novo Fogo is so much more than cachaça and spirits; they are a powerful rainforest preservation steward, and we’re enthusiastic participants in the reforestation project The Un-Endangered Forest. So if you do decide to drink, we hope you’ll drink Novo Fogo because you’ll be planting trees in the Brazilian rainforest at the same time! We’re excited to help introduce this classic Brazilian drink to more people around the world.”

As the Novo Fogo family grows, the company hopes to share with the world the power of blending integrity with joy. “Positivity spreads,” says Novo Fogo’s CEO, Dragos Axinte. “SOFI TUKKER is a global joy storm and I know that we will make a meaningful difference together.”

About Novo Fogo

A passionate advocate for sustainable practices in the spirits industry, Novo Fogo is a carbon-negative company that produces USDA-certified 100% organic cachaças at its zero-waste distillery, in the heart of Brazil’s Atlantic Rainforest. Its production methods prioritize human and environmental sustainability; the company is proud of its all-female distiller team and its legacy reforestation project, The Un-Endangered Forest, which seeks to restore 36 species of threatened native trees. Extending this ethos to its cocktail audience, Novo Fogo has been a trailblazer for sponsoring health and wellness initiatives for spirit industry members. The company’s product line intersects traditional Brazilian culture with modern cocktail trends of healthier drinking, such as low carbs, low ABV, and low calories. Seeking to build a business that can last 100 years, today Novo Fogo is developing partnerships with a network of celebrity supporters named Tree-Keepers™,to foster increased awareness towards its brand of conscientious capitalism.

About Sofi Tukker

SOFI TUKKER, the genre-defying duo of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, is celebrated for their inclusive and global perspective on electronic music as well as their work’s themes of liberation, unity, and self-empowerment. Since 2015 they have achieved Gold records on 5 continents, racked up over a billion streams, and have collaborated with forward-thinking artists including Pabllo Vittar, John Summit, Bomba Estéreo, Amadou & Mariam, and Mahmut Orhan. Their music has been used hundreds of times in Film, TV, video games and major advertising campaigns for the world’s largest brands including Apple (“Best Friend” for the iPhone X), Peloton (“Purple Hat”) and most recently Smartwater (“Wet Tennis”). Many of the duo’s hit songs are sung in Brazilian Portuguese with lyrics by contemporary Brazilian poets, such as Chacal, who they collaborated with on their GRAMMY-nominated debut single “Drinkee.” The newest full-length WET TENNIS (When Everyone Tries To Evolve, Nothing Negative is Safe), the follow-up to their GRAMMY-nominated debut album Treehouse, continues their story and growth. The album has been accompanied by a major brand campaign for ESPN and the US Open, with more campaigns to come in 2023, and the sold-out launch of their WET TENNIS fashion line with a presentation at New York Fashion Week.

When the world shut down in 2020, SOFI TUKKER began daily livestreams, eventually doing hundreds of daily consecutive streams for millions of viewers. A vibrant fan community calling themselves “The Freak Fam” emerged and assembled 24/7 online, eventually connecting at in-person meetups around the globe. When the world reopened, SOFI TUKKER dove back into the live world, with sold out tours on 4 continents, as well as field-packing, high energy festival sets. Their goal with these performances is to spread joy and inspire connection, and they will continue this mission in 2023 at marquee festival stages across the globe, while also expanding their footprint in Las Vegas (where they have been resident DJs since 2021.) The duo will drop some new tracks and high-level collaborations that will take their signature sound to thrilling places. When asked what the future looks like for them, they say: “Wet.”

SOFI TUKKER are passionate activists committed to equality and have raised funds and awareness for organizations including Planned Parenthood, The Trevor Project, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Natural Resources Defense Council, The Nature Conservancy, the March for Our Lives, and Red Cross Ukraine.

For More Information:

https://www.novofogo.com/