Number JUAN Tequila Expands National Partnership With Republic National Distributing Company

Kentucky-based Number JUAN Tequila LLC. maker of award-winning craft tequila announces an expanded national partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) to grow the company’s distribution. Currently the Number JUAN agreement with RNDC includes the following markets: Texas, Florida, California, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Hawaii, Oregon, Wyoming, Montana, Illinois, Kentucky, Oklahoma, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, DC, Louisiana and Georgia.

Rich Espe CEO/Partner said, “We are very excited to announce this expansion of our relationship. Number JUAN has an aggressive growth plan for the next five years and know that RNDC can help us achieve our goals.”

Number JUAN is proud to also announce that RNDC will not only carry our award-winning Blanco, Reposado, and Extra Anejo, but they will also debut our limited-edition JUAN in a Million Extra Anejo, there are only 3000 of these bottles. This 9.5-year Tequila is the very special release to commemorate our 10-year anniversary.

About Number JUAN Tequila

Founded in 2012, Number JUAN Tequila LLC, is owned and operated by longtime friends & comedians Ron White and Alex Reymundo. Their award winning, small batch, artisan tequila is now in 35 states and having strong growth in 2022.

For More Information:

https://juantequila.net/