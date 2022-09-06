Otherland Society Debuts Wild Hare Dark Rum

ORLANDO, Fla.— New premium spirits brand Otherland Society celebrates the mystique of Florida’s natural resources and exceptional culinary and beverage culture with the debut of Wild Hare Dark Rum crafted by legendary Master Distiller Marianne Eaves. Otherland Society’s inaugural sugarcane artisan spirit premiered at the Michelin Guide revelation event in Orlando, where Florida’s first Michelin Stars were awarded for excellence in culinary achievement.

“Otherland Society was created to honor our agrarian heritage in South Florida and help uplift the local economy of the Everglades,” said the brand’s co-founder Donia Roberts, whose family has farmed the uniquely fertile area of South Floridaon the shores of Lake Okeechobee for three generations. “Like Michelin, we share a strong commitment to protecting and preserving the gifts of the land and recognizing the people who make this region so special. It’s an honor for Otherland Society to serve as the preferred rum partner for the first Michelin Guide in Florida.”

The team behind female-owned Otherland Society enlisted Kentucky’s first female Master Distiller, Marianne Eaves, to design Wild Hare Dark Rum. The new high-end, hand-crafted sipping spirit captures the essence of the beautiful yet unrelenting land of the Everglades, which is like no other.

“Wild Hare Dark Rum is a marriage of 8-year-old South American, and 10-year-old Caribbean rums aged in Ex-American White Oak Whiskey Casks. With sweet spices and vanilla oak character on the aroma, tropical fruit on the front of the palate, and smooth lingering spiced notes of coffee and vanilla, balanced with sweet berries, the result is a rich, dark spirit comparable to the best rums on the market,” said Eaves, on her curation of this rum project.

Strengthening an Underserved Community

Roberts and her investment partners will soon begin work to build a distillery and bottling distribution facility in the Pahokee, Florida, area using local talent and product and providing a catalyst for job creation. An intermediate to long-term vision for the Otherland Society brand is to stimulate redevelopment and revitalize the downtown business district of Pahokee.

“Our vision for Otherland Society is to reinvest in the community, celebrate our heritage, protect our natural resources and provide a new source of income for the people who call this area home,” said Roberts. “Launching Wild Hare Dark Rum is the first step in elevating these opportunities for business and development.”

Otherland Society Wild Hare Dark Rum, a premium spirit, is priced at $70 and is available at select retailers throughout the state of Florida and online at OtherlandSociety.com

About Otherland Society

Otherland is based in an extremely fertile area in Southern Florida. A land that is not easy to tame. Many generations of pioneering families have worked here for over 100 years through natural and economic challenges. Their spirit and legacy are captured in Otherland Society and the launch of their inaugural premium spirit, Wild Hare Dark Rum. Teaming with legendary Master Distiller Marianne Eaves, Otherland Society brings a unique perspective to the market, as a primarily female-owned brand with a female master distiller. Eaves has been honored by Forbes and included in the 2015 Food & Drink 30 under 30 list and is one of Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s Top 40 Under 40 Tastemakers in America. Together with third and fourth-generation South Florida farming families, Eaves has created a premium dark rum that captures the essence of the beautiful yet unrelenting land of the Everglades.

