Provi Announces Partnership with ClubProcure

CHICAGO — Provi, the fastest-growing ecommerce platform for the beverage alcohol industry, announced today a new partnership with ClubProcure, the industry leading group purchasing organization serving the golf and country club industry. The partnership will integrate Provi’s marketplace into the ClubProcure site, streamline alcohol beverage ordering and increase efficiency for ClubProcure members.

“As another digital platform designed to provide a one-stop-shop to its members, ClubProcure makes an ideal partner for Provi,” said Grant Douglas, head of enterprise accounts at Provi. “By adding the Provi marketplace to ClubProcure’s Top Shelf Bar Program, golf course beverage managers will now have the ability to order alcohol beverages at the same time as their other equipment and supplies, streamlining the ordering process and saving valuable time and resources.”

Currently, more than 450 golf and country clubs are enrolled in ClubProcure’s Top Shelf Bar Program, which provides valuable cost-saving and revenue-driving benefits to its members. Through this partnership, members will now have access to Provi’s centralized, online marketplace for placing all of their alcohol beverage orders. From courses with full banquet services to those with a single beverage cart, members will have the ability to manage their entire beverage inventory, order and communicate with their distributor sales representatives within a single platform.

“We are excited to further enhance our Top Shelf Bar Program with the addition of the Provi platform” said Mike Sawyer, vice president of business development at ClubProcure. “The ability to order all of the beer, wine, and spirits needed for the bar operation from a single platform makes so much sense for operators. The fact that it costs them nothing out of pocket makes it a no-brainer.”

ClubProcure (formerly VGM Club) is North America’s premier member service organization for membership-based clubs including golf, tennis, yacht, city and athletic clubs. ClubProcure’s current membership exceeds 4,500 facilities in all 50 States and Canada. Collectively, ClubProcure members possess purchasing power in excess of $2 billion annually and participate in money-saving programs for food and beverage, clubhouse, agronomy and maintenance and pro shop merchandise.

About ClubProcure

Established in 1994, ClubProcure is the nation’s leading group purchasing organization for the private club and golf course industry. ClubProcure provides volume discounts and allowances and other incentives from over 450 supplier partners to their membership community of more than 4,000 private clubs and golf courses nationwide. Formerly known as VGM Club, ClubProcure is now a subsidiary of Foodbuy the largest foodservice procurement organization in North America. For more information, please visit www.clubprocure.com.

About Provi

Provi is the fastest growing B2B ecommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry. Active in 35 states, Provi’s robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for retailers and distributor sales representatives and lets suppliers strategically highlight their products on digital storefronts. As of 2022, 10 percent of licensed retailers in the U.S. use the marketplace. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi has received a total of $125 million in funding and is valued at $750 million. The company received Built In Chicago’s Best Places to Work recognition in 2021.

For More Information:

https://www.provi.com