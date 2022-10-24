Proximo Spirits Partners with Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine to Accelerate Growth of Nurture Brand Portfolio

Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing and Proximo Spirits are pleased to announce a new partnership to accelerate the growth of a select portfolio of Proximo’s nurture spirits brands across the United States.

Blue Ridge will act as Proximo’s marketing, sales and distribution management partner for the following group of Proximo brands: Hangar 1 Vodka, Boodles British Gin, Matusalem Rum, Owney’s Rum, Old Camp Whiskey, Wolf Moon Bourbon and Agavero Liqueur. This new relationship creates a mutual opportunity to broaden Blue Ridge’s existing premium portfolio and to accelerate the growth and penetration of these unique Proximo brands.

“We are looking forward to our partnership with Proximo in the United States” says Carlos Carreras, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ridge. “It has always been part of Blue Ridge’s mission to grow brands and build legacies for the future, and together with Proximo’s leadership team, we are excited to cultivate this portfolio of spirits brands to meet their full potential.”

The Blue Ridge team has decades of experience in the spirits and wine industry and is committed to quality brand building nationwide. With a company focused on personal relationships with suppliers, distributors and retailers as the key to achieving success, the Blue Ridge team will dedicate its resources to maximize the growth potential of the Proximo nurture brand portfolio.

“Proximo prides itself on innovating brands to meet the varied consumer needs and trends across the U.S. and the world,” says Luis Felix, President & Chief Executive Officer of Proximo. “This new partnership with Blue Ridge will ensure focused attention and programming with our distributor network, and an evolution in the sales and marketing efforts we place behind our nurture brand portfolio.”

Effective Immediately, Blue Ridge will begin working to assess market opportunities in order to plan and execute programming with distributors. The goal is to effectively increase the brands’ visibility and engage with on- and off-premise retailers to drive awareness and velocity.

For More Information:

