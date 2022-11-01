Ranch Rider Spirits Partners with Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing

Ranch Rider Spirits and Blue Ridge Spirts & Wine Marketing are pleased to announce a new partnership in which Blue Ridge will take over full national sales responsibility for Texas’ favorite canned cocktail. Starting November 1, Blue Ridge Spirits will assume full sales, trade marketing & distributor management responsibility for Ranch Rider across all 50 states.

Makers of the original tequila-based Ranch Water and based in Austin, TX, Ranch Rider Spirits has emerged as a leading brand in the spirit-based RTD category. They are the #2 canned cocktail brand in Texas and a top 18 brand nationally, based on Nielsen trailing 52wk sales volume. Ranch Rider’s Ranch Water is a top performing SKU nationally, delivering more sales per point of distribution than any other tequila RTD on the market.

The Ranch Rider and Blue Ridge partnership announcement comes on the heels of Ranch Rider’s successful $12.5m fundraising round, which the company will use to finance growth into new markets & products. Notable investors include JJ Redick, Scott Eastwood, Alex Snodgrass of the Defined Dish, Meat Church, Shakey Graves, and the founders and owners of consumer brands Tecovas, Chubbies, Deep Eddy, Taylor Stitch & Howler Brothers.

“We see adding Ranch Rider as a great opportunity to expand Blue Ridge’s portfolio into the Tequila-based RTD space and are excited about Ranch Rider’s products and brand story. We are looking forward to continuing to grow the brand and helping them accomplish their mission of becoming the #1 Tequila RTD in the country,” said Carlos Carreras, CEO of Blue Ridge Spirits.

“We are thrilled to partner with the team at Blue Ridge. They have deep experience in wine and spirits, and incredible relationships with our key distributors, Republic National Distributing Company and Breakthru Beverage. They will be the critical component that transitions us from a regional brand to a national player,” added Brian Murphy, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Ranch Rider.

Effective November 1, Blue Ridge will become the exclusive sales representation for Ranch Rider across the fifty United States, including military bases and the District of Columbia. Key contacts for Ranch Rider Spirits and Blue Ridge can be found below.

About Ranch Rider

Founded in 2019 and born in a food truck in Austin, TX, Ranch Rider Spirits Co. is a premium spirit-based seltzer brand. Each can is made with premium spirits, sparkling water, fresh-squeezed citrus and no added sugar or anything manufactured in a lab. Ranch Rider Spirits offers seven products – The Original Ranch Water, made reposado tequila and real lime; as well as Pineapple and Jalapeño variants, Tequila Paloma, Margarita, The Chilton and The Buck.

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing is a sales and marketing company that partners with a diverse group of premium spirits and wines from around the world. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine represents more than 35 brands nationwide and supports partners in marketing strategy, sales presence and distributor management to accelerate their growth.

For More Information:

https://www.ranchriderspirits.com/