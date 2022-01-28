Red Lady Rum Punch Launches in the U.S.

An entrepreneur mindset combined with music and great friends led to an adventurous Ready-to-Drink-Red Lady Rum Punch. Themed and developed from the experience, “The Red Lady joins the party where elegance, passion, and excitement encompass the celebrations of the moment.” Red Lady Rum Punch is a reflection and tribute to her spirit in the bottle.

As MarketWatch states,” Following years of decline, the rum category grew 4% in the U.S. market, with depletions increasing from 22.4 million cases in 2019 to 23.3 million cases last year, according to Impact Databank.

Jarred Carter and Jevaris Little found their niche in the RTD category. Ready-to-drink volume superseded the total category of spirits this past year. The US Market RTD increased a staggering 62.3% with a continued boost into the year 2025. Jarred states, “We are most fortunate to embrace a category of growth fueled by flavors.” To add to their success of the launch, Red Lady Rum Punch is in the category of a larger format bottle 750 ML which compliments the increase of the can category. Red Lady Rum Punch has made such a splash with consumers, Jevaris shares, “Don’t count us out for smaller formats, we are experimenting with the canned cocktails movement.”

As Market Data Forecast States, “Rum is the second preferred beverage of all spirits, consumers are increasingly interested in new flavors profiles in addition to those offered by dark rum and golden rum, and flavored rums are widely used in the production of cocktails, shakers and drink mixes.”

Pure cane sugar, infused with pure, natural pineapple and cranberry juice fashions this ready-to-drink; a delightful libation for any occasion. A mix between a Rumrunner and Sangria reflects a delicate balance of bold, smooth flavors. A perfect balance between Rum and sweetness, lending itself to a second glass.

Celebrating National Rum Day in 2021, Kendie Williams, award winning Master Mixologist states, “The flavors are a lot less intense and tend to blend better when adding fruit purées or other liquors,” said Williams. https://travelnoire.com/national-rum-day-picks

Red Lady Rum Punch is a charity driven brand to add to their appeal. Cultured Books and Music is how RLRP is giving back to their local community while expanding the importance of literacy and the benefits of music around them.

https://www.theredladypunch.com/