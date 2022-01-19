Romero Brands Launches Three Boutique Expressions Of Artisanal Telsón Tequila

LAS VEGAS — Multi-brand beverage startup Romero Brands releases three new boutique tequilas. Telsón Tequila, made from 100% Weber Blue agave, is handcrafted in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, and created from a thirst for authenticity and transcendence.

Romero Brands’ flagship Telsón Blanco Tequila features a brilliant, crystal clear color with a sweet vanilla aroma and undertones of delicate agave, balanced taste with a complex and refreshing finish. The 40% ABV, twice-distilled tequila is unaged.

Telsón Reposado Tequila (40% ABV) is aged for three months in French Oak barrels,which imparts a brilliant and light straw color. This variation features balanced aromas of vanilla, caramel and cooked agave with a smooth and sweet taste that hints at oak, vanilla, light spice notes, ginger, and caramel with a complex and long-lasting finish.

Telsón Añejo Tequila (40% ABV) features a medium gold color with notes of vanilla, oak,moderate spice and raisins. The tequila, aged for one year in French Oak barrels, features a sweet, smooth taste with hints of vanilla and caramel. The long-lasting finish is velvety smooth.

Each 750-ml bottle features the geographic coordinates (20°40’18.4”N, 102°36’55.6″W) on the neck label that corresponds to the location of Hacienda Capellania, the farm in San José de Gracia, Jalisco, Mexico, where the first crop of Telsón Tequila’s Weber Blue agave was grown on a patch of three acres at 6,194 feet above sea level. The hand-selected crop for the first batch of Telson Tequila honors the land where the beautiful agave grows. Our journey starts here.

Each expression can be served as a sipping tequila, on the rocks and in cocktails such as a traditional margarita, Paloma, the Scorpion Bite and more. Recipes for tequila-forward cocktails using Telsón Tequila can be found on Instagram and online.

Telsón Tequila takes its name from the urban legend that scorpions found their afterlife in tequila. Telsón, meaning “the tail,” pays homage to the scorpion’s stinger, where the venom has healing powers and aphrodisiac properties present every time we enjoy a Telsón Tequila.

Telsón Tequila has a suggested retail price of $39.99 for Blanco, $47.99 for Reposado and $56.99 for Añejo and is currently available in Nevada and Utah, as well as online.

Our quality and attention to detail speaks for itself. Created from an unquenchable thirst for authenticity and transcendence, Telsón Tequila’s elegance, swagger and refined craftsmanship begins in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Our artisanal tequilas are hand-crafted from the highest quality 100%Weber Blue Agave, which is carefully harvested, closely trimmed and slowly cooked in brick ovens. The cooked agave is then crushed, fermented and distilled in small batches leaving us with a remarkably beautiful aroma and taste profile. Our meticulous and well thought out process goes far beyond exceptional tequilas. Our social responsibility and sublime love for our community is what drives our passion and soul. Visit Telsón Tequila online or follow on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

