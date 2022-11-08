Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum Launches Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ Sauce

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is proud to continue its longstanding history of support for the U.S. military with the launch of Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ Sauce. Created in partnership with Texas-based, veteran-owned BBQ business Grill Your Ass Off, 100% of profits from each bottle sold will support veterans.

Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ Sauce is crafted with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum to incorporate the bold character of the 92 proof spirit. The result is a smooth and smoky tomato-based sauce that brings the signature Sailor Jerry spice blend to the forefront, finishing with a kick of sweet heat.

Fifty percent of profits will go to the veteran-owned business Grill Your Ass Off, while the remaining 50% will benefit The Independence Fund, a 501c3 non-profit committed to restoring the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual independence of our nation’s veterans. The Independence Fund will use the donation to support Operation Resiliency, a program that reunites veterans who served together. The reunions are often conducted through retreats and promote a sense of community while teaching coping skills.

“We are longtime fans of Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and were thrilled when they approached us to collaborate on a BBQ sauce,” said Jason Murff, CEO of Grill Your Ass Off. “We’re proud to have created a versatile sauce that highlights the distinct taste of Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, and prouder yet to do it in a way that supports our veteran community. As a veteran-owned business, we make it a priority to give back to those who have served, and we value Sailor Jerry for sharing this commitment.”

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum was created to honor Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins, a Navy vet who built his rep inking soldiers and sailors in WWII-era Honolulu, where he established his legendary tattoo parlor and himself as the undisputed father of American old-school tattooing. Sailor Jerry has a rich legacy of support for the military, having donated over $1 million to the USO and other military organizations throughout the brand’s history.

“Supporting the veteran community is a significant cause for our brand as we seek to honor the legacy of our namesake, Navy veteran Norman ‘Sailor Jerry’ Collins,” said Mary-Jade Hynes, Brand Manager, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum. “It was important to us to work with a veteran-owned business to create this product, and we’re delighted to have come together with Jason Murff and his team at Grill Your Ass Off to support the critical work of The Independence Fund, and to make some damn good BBQ sauce.”

Crafted in the traditional Navy way by William Grant & Sons, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is bold and smooth, with hints of caramel and vanilla. Made in America from Caribbean Rum and blended with spices including ginger, cinnamon, clove and vanilla, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is an exceptionally smooth 92 proof spirit.

Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ Sauce launches on November 1 and is available for purchase for $12.99 at GrillYourAssOff.com and via the Sailor Jerry online store.

About Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

About Grill Your Ass Off

Grill Your Ass Off is on a mission to make your food the best tasting thing you have ever put in your mouth. CEO Jason Murff served in the United States Army as an Infantryman (11B), as well as in Specialty Unit: The Old Guard in Washington, D.C. After serving, Jason came back home to Texas and utilized his GI Bill to begin his collegiate career. While attending college, he started blending his favorite flavor profiles and ultimately created a product that he knew would appeal to anyone for anything they are cooking. After many months of flavor tasting and branding, Grill Your Ass Off was created. Since the company’s creation in 2016, we have been on a wild roller coaster of unprecedented growth! CEO Jason Murff has built Grill Your Ass Off into one of the fastest growing Veteran Owned seasoning companies in the USA, while at the same time giving back to the veteran community

During his transition from the military into the civilian world, Jason hit a low. As most veterans also experience, he struggled with finding his purpose past service. Growing up Texan, Jason always had a passion for cooking. If you ever grew up around the kitchen and experienced the joy that bringing people together around some good tasting food brings, then you’ll definitely understand. Our top mission at Grill Your Ass Off is to provide continued camaraderie through good ASS BBQ. You can see this displayed on every product we create, each item is designed with a military theme so it can give you and a friend a good laugh or bring back a great memory. Every bottle is made in Texas with pride so you can Taste the Freedom.

As a Veteran Owned Company, we take pride in every point of the journey, from manufacturing to when the product reaches the customer’s hand, ensuring that it is the highest quality and the best service.

Each product sold proudly supports a true non-profit veteran organization or event.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie Scotch Liqueur.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot and RaynalFrench Brandy.

