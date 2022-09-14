SALT Tequila Continues Expansion with Full Coverage in Nevada and Maryland

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.— Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, announced that SALT Tequila continues its national expansion with full distribution agreements throughout the states of Nevada and Maryland.

Splash announced that Central Distributors of Las Vegas will now distribute SALT Tequila across Nevada. At the same time, the Company announced agreements with Maryland-based Carey Distributors and Wantz Distributors to round out statewide distribution with along with Buck Distributing (previously announced) to distribute SALT throughout Maryland.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “We’re honored to partner with these top tier distribution companies as consumer demand for SALT Tequila continues to grow along with the entire tequila segment nationally. We believe SALT is positioned very well to capitalize on this demand; flavored spirits, 100% agave tequilas and the overall tequila segment are key drivers in the spirits segment in the U.S. The agreement with Central Distributors of Las Vegas provides us with terrific opportunity in the Las Vegas and Reno markets. ‘Vegas-born’ Central Distributors is a family-owned wholesaler distributing a diverse portfolio of premium beverages and we’re proud to have SALT added to their stable. Similarly, our agreements with Carey Distributors, Wantz Distributors, along with Buck Distributing gives us coverage in the entire state of Maryland with distributors carrying top-tier brands, including Anheuser-Busch and Miller Coors.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

