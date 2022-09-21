Sauvage Spectrum and Peach Street Distillers Debut Bourbon Barrel-Aged Red and Red Wine Barrel-Aged Bourbon

PALISADE, Colo.— A Peach Street Distillers bourbon barrel-aged red wine made by Sauvage Spectrum, Devil’s Prey, and a rendition of Peach Street Distillers Colorado Straight Bourbon aged in Sauvage Spectrum’s Red Wine soaked Oak Barrels, debuted Thursday September 15 to officially kick off Palisade Colorado’s annual Wine Fest weekend.

Devil’s Prey is Sauvage Spectrum’s first foray into barrel-aged red wine. “We couldn’t think of requesting the help from a better local partner,” says Winemaker and Co-Founder

Patric L. Matysiewski about his neighbors Peach Street Distillers. For Peach Street who are passionate about expressing the bounty of Colorado’s small farms in their final products, Sauvage Spectrum’s request was well-received.

To create Devil’s Prey, Matysiewski and his team took their most approachable red wine and aged it on Peach Street barrels for three and a half months. The experience begins with dark fruit jam and Bourbon aromas, followed by notes of dark cherries, tobacco, vanilla, brown sugar, and a hint of spice.

“This project is called Devil’s Prey due to the fact the innocent wine lay victim to the spirit,” says Matysiewski. “Normally upon evaporation of wine or spirit you’d call that the “Devil’s Cut”, but here we take advantage of the Bourbon flavors from the previously used Peach Street barrels to help infuse some local flavor into this ever popular and growing style of wine. The flavors previously housed in the barrel actually seep back into the product as the wine starts to evaporate from the oak.”

Peach Street Spirits transferred their handcrafted three-year-old Colorado Straight Bourbon into a freshly emptied Devil’s Prey-soaked Oak Barrel for an additional 6 months of aging to craft this novel spirit. This single barrel, number 753, was then packaged as a single barrel celebration of this season’s Colorado Wine Fest and in collaboration with Sauvage Spectrum Devil’s Prey release. The resulting bourbon boasts a rich mahogany hue that’s several shades darker than Peach Street Colorado Straight Bourbon’s traditional amber hue, with notes of dark cherry, vanilla and jam balanced by sharper edges of rye and spice, and a touch of sweet corn.

As drinkable as they are prime for a few years of aging, these storied and full-bodied bottles are ones to savor in good company.

About Peach Street Distillers

Peach Street Distillers was founded in 2005 in the heart of Colorado’s fruit and wine region, Palisade Colorado, where the high desert meets the mountains. The warm days and cool nights in Palisade make the local fruits and grains unimaginably delicious. Living the very definition of “craft” Peach Street does everything the hard way to turn these fermentable raw materials into extraordinary spirits. Peach Street Distillers is Colorado’s oldest independently owned and operated distillery.

About Sauvage Spectrum

Representing a juxtaposition between the wild untamable elements of grape growing and the artisan craft of winemaking coming together to create nuanced wines. Hand-harvested, estate-grown fruit from our sustainably farmed 60 acres of vineyard. We grow 26 varietals, researching and developing the land and vines to produce one-of-a-kind nuanced wines for your enjoyment. Our team not only farms the land and grows the grapes, but also vinifies the wine with nominal interference in the cellar to truly express the unique high desert terroir. Our range of clean, ethically produced wines have little to no sulfite additions and are always gluten-free, 100% vegan, and non-GMO. If you have enjoyed Colorado wine before, you have most likely tasted our grapes. Now we present them to you as the Grapegrower intended.

