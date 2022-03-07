Scheid Family Wines Acquires 50% Interest In HOXIE Spritzer

SALINAS, Calif. — Scheid Family Wines, one of the leaders in the fast growing ‘better for you’ wine category and a top Central Coast winery, announced its partnership with HOXIE Group, LLC to bring HOXIE wine spritzers to consumers across the country. Effective immediately, Scheid will become the producer and operator for HOXIE Spritzer, an artisanal dry wine spritzer that is 5% ABV.

Created by Josh Rosenstein in Los Angeles, California, HOXIE was conceived when Josh was working as a line cook in NYC restaurants. Combining wine with herbs, botanicals, fruit, ice and loads of seltzer, Josh unwittingly created a “sessionable” beverage that would evolve into HOXIE, a brand perfectly positioned to take advantage of the explosive growth in the low alcohol and ready-to-drink segments.

“Partnering with Scheid Family Wines is the next step for HOXIE to expand nationally and realize the potential of this category,” says Josh, HOXIE’s founder. “With their production capabilities and distribution network, I couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Scheid team to expand HOXIE’s reach both domestically and internationally.” Josh has joined Scheid Family Wines as Director of Alternative Beverages.

“What was once a drink for cooks and Josh’s friends is now a rapidly growing business in the hottest sector of beverage alcohol,” says Heidi Scheid, Executive Vice President of Scheid Family Wines. “At Scheid Family Wines, we look for areas of growth with quality products and believe that HOXIE, as an artisanal wine spritzer that crosses into the ‘better for you’ category, is a perfect fit for our growing portfolio of luxury national brands.”

Scheid Family Wines will look to expand HOXIE with targeted national and international distribution. HOXIE wine spritzers include Lemon Ginger Rosé, Grapefruit Elderflower, and a range of seasonal collections such as Strawberry Rosé. HOXIE is available in 4-packs of 250ml cans that retail at $14.99.

About HOXIE

Born in Southern California and bursting with glamour, HOXIE Spritzer is the original dry wine spritzer. Refreshingly different and radically delicious, HOXIE is crafted from sustainably grown grapes and 100% natural ingredients. HOXIE is 5% alcohol, 90 calories per can, vegan, and gluten free, and there are no added colors, tannins or junk. Portable, recyclable and sessionable, HOXIE is for today’s consumer who’s looking for an upscale alternative to hard seltzers.

About Scheid Family Wines

Celebrating 50 years in business, Scheid Family Wines is a family-owned and operated wine company founded in 1972. Based in Monterey County, California, Scheid is uniquely integrated to bring high quality estate grown wines to the marketplace from its sustainably certified vineyards and innovative luxury level winery. Scheid’s winery and bottling operations are powered by 100% renewable wind energy generated by a 400-foot tall wind turbine, which also supplies energy to many homes in the local community. The Scheid Family Wines globally distributed portfolio includes Scheid Vineyards, Sunny with a Chance of Flowers, District 7, Ryder Estate, Metz Road, VDR, Stokes’ Ghost, and now, HOXIE Spritzer. Scheid Family Wines also produces many regionally distributed brands and distributes a portfolio of imported wines through its partnership with PH Imports.

For More Information:

https://www.hoxiespritzer.com/