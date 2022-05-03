Spirit Hound Distillers Partners with Planet Bluegrass for Iconic Colorado Festival Experience Sweepstakes

Spirit Hound Distillers announces the launch of its “Spirit Hound Colorado Festival Experience” sweepstakes, giving spirits and music lovers a chance to win the ultimate weekend getaway in Lyons, Colo., for the 2022 Rocky Mountain Folks Festival on Aug. 12-14. Between now and June 30, enter to win one of three awesome prizes at select retailers throughout Colorado and online at spirithounds.com/festival2022.

One randomly selected winner will receive the grand prize: two weekend passes for the 2022 Rocky Mountain Folks Festival, lodging at nearby WeeCasa Tiny House Resort (a 5 minute walk to the Planet Bluegrass festival grounds), and a VIP tasting package from Spirit Hound Distillers, including two bottles of spirits and a private tour and tasting at the distillery with Spirit Hound Co-Founder and Head Distiller Craig Engelhorn.

Spirit Hound produces award-winning, hand-crafted spirits and cocktails made with Colorado ingredients and will host the tour and tasting prize at its Lyons-based tasting room located just over a mile from the festival grounds. The Folks Festival, headlined this year by Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, takes place within walking distance along the beautiful St. Vrain river at Planet Bluegrass.

For over 30 years, Planet Bluegrass has been redefining the musical festival by creating exceptional experiences that protect our planet through environmental leadership and a strong community. Live music fans will love the iconic scenery of the Planet Bluegrass fest grounds and the laid back atmosphere of the mountain town.

“The partnership between Spirit Hound and Planet Bluegrass is a natural fit. We are two Colorado-loving organizations with a passion for building quality experiences in Lyons,” says Spirit Hound Founder and Head Distiller Craig Engelhorn. “We’re excited to bring people together in our beautiful backyard for live music, great spirits and an unbelievable view of the mountains.”

Lodging for the grand prize weekend getaway is provided by WeeCasa and nestled along the banks of the St. Vrain river. WeeCasa offers over a dozen eclectic tiny houses of different shapes and sizes for a unique and cozy getaway or a super convenient place to crash after a show at Planet Bluegrass.

In addition to the grand prize of a full weekend getaway with lodging, a first place winner will receive two single-day passes for the 2022 Rocky Mountain Folks Festival and a VIP tasting package from Spirit Hound Distillers, including two bottles of spirits and a private tour and tasting at the distillery. A second place winner will win a VIP tasting package from Spirit Hound Distillers, including two bottles of spirits and a private tour and tasting at the distillery.

About Spirit Hound Distillers

Resonating from the gritty small town of Lyons, situated in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, comes Spirit Hound Distillers and unique crafted spirits years in the making. Since its launch in 2012, Spirit Hound’s reputation originates in a hands-on approach to the craft of distilling. Co-founders Craig Engelhorn, Matt Rooney and Neil Sullivan and the Spirit Hound team take traditional and classic recipes that come to life with local, hand-selected ingredients distilled through hand-built-from-scratch stills and distillation equipment in search of one-of-a-kind processes and flavors.

Spirit Hound offerings include: an acclaimed Straight Malt Whisky (94 rating, Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible / Double Gold, 2018 “The Fifty Best” American Malt Whiskies / Best Whisky of The Year and Best In Show By Country, 2022 London Spirits Competition), Honey Whisky (Double Gold, 2019 Breckenridge Spirits Festival), Spirit Hound Gin (Silver, 2015 Beverage Testing Institute / Gold, 2021 Denver International Spirits Competition / Silver, 2022 London Spirits Competition), Rye Whisky (Bronze, , 2022 London Spirits Competition), Mountain Bum Rum, Single Barrel Bourbon (Gold, 2021 Denver International Spirits Competition), Sambuca (Best Herbal Liqueur, American Distilling Institute) and an un-aged version of its whisky called White Dog Moonshine.

Currently, Spirit Hound products are available in Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska. The tasting room is located on the St. Vrain River at 4196 Ute Highway/US Route 36 Lyons, CO 80540 and is a popular destination for lovers of distilled spirits and handcrafted cocktails.

For More Information:

https://spirithounds.com/festival2022