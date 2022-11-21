Spirits: 12 Pre-Holiday Tequila and Mezcals to Be Thankful For

In this roundup of new tequila and mezcal releases, Maestro Dobel teams up with California-based winery Silver Oak, Nosotros unveils the first tequila to be aged in wet cider barrels and Casa Del Sol rolls out nationwide.

PATRÓN

PATRÓN Tequila made its first foray into the prestige category with PATRÓN El Alto. The new offering is crafted using 100% Weber Blue Agave grown in Jalisco, Mexico and features tasting notes of figs, honey and caramel. PATRÓN El Alto is available in select markets nationwide including New York, Miami, Las Vegas and Los Angeles for $179 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit patrontequila.com.

Tequila Herradura

Following a test launch, Tequila Herradura is expanding the availability of its premium super-premium expression, Herradura Legend. The first creation of master taster Karinna Enriquez, Herradura Legend is made in small batches from 100% Blue Weber Agave that has been traditionally cooked, naturally fermented and twice distilled and matured for at least two months. The new offering will soon be available for purchase nationwide on Reserve Bar and Drizly for $150 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit herradura.com.

Siempre Spirits Limited

Ontario-based Siempre Spirits Limited unveiled its newest innovation, Siempre Exclusivo-Vivo. The new artisanal tequila references an old Hispanic-Peruvian production method of distilling the fermenting mosto vivo while the yeast is still living. Siempre Exclusivo-Vivo is currently available in select states for $129.99 per 750ml bottle and will slowly make its way across the U.S., Canada and Mexico in the coming months. For more information, visit siempretequila.com.

Loco Tequila

Loco Tequila has launched what it claims is the first ultra-premium terruño tequila from the El Arenal region of Jalisco, Mexico. The terroir tequilas are made in small batches and harvested within a 2.5 mile radius of the historic hacienda. Available in three expressions – Loco Puro Corazon ($349), Loco Ambar ($199) and Loco Blanco ($135)– the tequila is now available nationwide online and via Reserve Bar in 34 states. For more information, visit loco-tequila.com.

Corazón Tequila

Kentucky-based Corazón Tequila’s new 2022 Collection features two single barrel tequilas: Corazón Eagle Rare 17 Añejo Tequila and Corazón Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Añejo. The former is aged for 17 months in Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old bourbon barrels and features aromas of citrus and chocolate. The latter is aged for 19 months in Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye Whiskey barrels and features tasting notes of toffee, fig cake and candied fruit. Bottled at 80 proof, both expressions are available in limited quantities across the U.S. for $79.99 per 750 ml bottle. For more information, visit tequilacorazon.com.

Ilegal Mezcal

Ilegal Mezcal announced the launch of its 7 Year Añejo expression, produced in Oaxaca, Mexico. The new offering has been aged for over seven years in 35 barrels of French Oak and handcrafted in small batches with sustainable Espadín agave. The new expression (41.32% ABV) is available for $175 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit ilegalmezcal.com.

Tequila Cazadores

Tequila Cazadores debuted its first estate offering, Tequila Cazadores 100 Year Estate Release. The new tequila was made using agave grown and matured on the Cazadores Distillery property in Los Altos de Jalisco and features a blend of tequilas aged in a combination of the distillery’s American Oak and new French Oak barrels. Tequila Cazadores 100 Year Estate Release (40% ABV) will soon be available for $39.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit cazadores.com.

Maestro Dobel

Maestro Dobel teamed up with Northern California-based winery Silver Oak to launch its Dobel 50 Silver Oak Edition. The tequila, finished in Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon wine barrels, has tasting notes of citrus and dried fruits. Dobel 50 Silver Oak Edition (40% ABV) is available nationwide for $1,100 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit maestrodobel.com.

Nosotros Tequila and Mezcal

Los Angeles-based Nosotros Tequila and Mezcal released its Cider Añejo, which the brand claims is the first tequila to be aged in wet cider barrels. The limited release was created in collaboration with 2 Towns Ciderhouse and features tasting notes of agave and warm apple. Nosotros Madera Cider Añejo is now available for preorder for $325 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit nosotrostequila.com/home.

Casa Del Sol

Casa Del Sol, the luxury tequila brand co-founded by actress Eva Longoria, announced the nationwide rollout of its first reserve bottle: 11:11 Angel’s Reserve. The tequila, which has been aged in French limousin and oak and XO cognac barrels, has tasting notes of honey, toffee, butterscotch and dried fruit. Casa Del Sol 11:11 Angel’s Reserve is available at Total Wine & More nationwide for $199 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit casadelsoltequila.com.

Gran Centenario Tequila

Gran Centenario Tequila announced the U.S. launch of its Cristalino. The blended aged tequila is finished in Calvados casks for several months before being filtered through a process using Mexican silver. The resulting spirit features hints of fresh apple and oak. Bottled at 80 proof, Gran Centenario Cristalino is available for $79.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit grancentenario.com.

Código 1530

Colorado-based Código 1530 partnered with Playboy and Rare Hare to launch its newest LTO, Rare Hare Añejo Conejo. The new offering is aged in French white oak cabernet wine barrels for 18 months and finished in French cognac casks for an additional six months. Tasting notes include woody caramel, french vanilla and roasted pecans. Código 1530 Rare Hare Añejo Conejo (44% ABV) is available online for $990 per 750m bottle. For more information, visit codigo1530.com.