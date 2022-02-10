Starco Brands (STCB) Announces National Retail Distribution Of Whipshots

Santa Monica, Calif. — Starco Brands announced that Whipshots, the groundbreaking vodka-infused whipped cream in partnership with global artist Cardi B, has launched its national retail program with their current distributor RNDC (Republic National Distributing Company). Their strategic expansion into retail includes both digitaly native instant-delivery and traditional bricks and motar retailers, making the highly-demanded product available to the broader mass retail consumer market.

Following an unprecedented launch in December 2021, and now being hailed as one of the largest consumer product launches of the year, Whipshots is launching its retail expansion. As of this month, Whipshots is available at GoPuff, BevMo, Liquor Barn, and Total Wines and Spirits beginning in California, Colorado, Washington and Florida, with additional regions being added monthly. Whipshots will be available for retail purchase in 50mL ($5.99) and 200mL ($14.99) sizes in all three flavors: vanilla, caramel and mocha.

“This is the result of an incredibly well-thought-out global launch and now retail strategy that has been executed by a truly wonderful and brilliant team,” says Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. “The strategic alignment with our production, distributors and retail partners, along with our disruptive marketing initiatives both online and in store, accelarates our distribution allowing us to finally meet the overwhelming demand.”

A luxurious addition to any cocktail or dessert, Whipshots has 10% Alc./Vol, does not require refrigeration, and is completely unique in the spirits market.

Starco Brands prides itself on only commercializing behavior-changing products and technologies. Together with its retail partners, Starco Brands is making Whipshots easily accessible to consumers nationwide, so more people in more places can party like Cardi.

About Whipshots

Developed by Starco Brands, Whipshots is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and launched in 2021 with Partner Cardi B. WhipshotsTM is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. The boozy whipped cream is non-dairy (contains caseinate), does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail locations and behind the bar. Follow Whipshots @whip_shots and visit whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (STCB) is an innovative branded consumer packaged goods company focused on technological innovation that changes the current landscape for the better. Starco Brands invents cutting-edge brands that change our behavior. Starco Brands is a public company for the public and develops products across a variety of categories including: Household Cleaning, Personal Care, OTC, Food, Beverage & Spirits and DIY Hardware. For more information about Starco Brands, please visit starcobrands.com.

