Teeling Whiskey Releases New Wonders of Wood Single Pot Still Aged in Chinkapin Oak

Teeling Whiskey, Ireland’s leading progressive whiskey, is proud to announce the US release of its first release in the Wonders of Wood Series of Single Pot Still, limited edition bottlings. The Teeling Wonders of Wood Single Pot Still Chinkapin Oak Whiskey ($99) continues the Dublin distiller’s journey and builds on its reputation in crafting unique and interesting expressions of Irish whiskey, that explore the full spectrum of flavours that Irish whiskey can offer. The new Wonders of Wood Series is part of an innovative mission to push the boundaries of flavour, by utilizing unique styles of wood for the maturation of the award-winning Teeling Single Pot Still Whiskey.

The first edition of the Wonders of Wood bottling consists of Single Pot Still crafted from a recipe of 50% malted barley and 50% unmalted barley, which has been triple distilled at the Teeling Whiskey Distillery in Dublin and then fully matured in virgin Chinkapin American White Oak barrels. Chinkapin oak is native to Eastern and Central North America and features a wide wood grain that is similar in composition to Chestnut Oak. When used for the maturation of Irish whiskey it produces a truly unique taste experience, layering a distinctive gingerbread spice and banana bread sweetness that is not traditionally found in Irish whiskey. Despite only recently being bottled, this special whiskey has already been honored at the 2022 World Whiskies Awards for its quality, picking up the title of the World’s Best Irish Single Pot Still, building on Teeling Whiskey’s global reputation for producing some of the best whiskey in the world.

Teeling Whiskey takes pride in its ability to give back to its local community and is proud to announce that as part of its Wonders of Wood mission, they will work with the Tree Council of Ireland on the reforestation of woodland. This Spring, they will be planting an acre of exclusively native Irish trees in the Glencree region of County Wicklow just outside of Dublin.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey commented, “Wood is an amazing, sustainable and environmentally friendly material that plays a huge role in developing the flavour and character of a whiskey as it matures. We are truly in wonder of the role wood has in crafting our Teeling Whiskeys as well as its impact on the wider environment.

As such, while it was important to ensure each release of our new WOW series lives up to our world-class reputation and to help us expand the growing premium Single Pot Still category of Irish whiskeys, we also wanted to ensure we gave something back to our local environment. As such we were delighted when the Tree Council of Ireland partnered with us to allow us to do our part in helping the replanting of our native Irish forests.”

Bottled at 50% ABV in a unique embossed Teeling Whiskey bottle with a high quality gift box, this Irish Single Pot Still release stands out for all the right reasons. The bottling will be available throughout the US at fine restaurants, bars and retailers starting mid-June.

For More Information:

https://www.teelingwhiskey.com/us/en/