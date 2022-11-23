Templeton Distillery Releases Stout Cask Finish Whiskey

TEMPLETON, Iowa— Templeton Distillery, an award-winning, state-of-the-art distillery producing high-quality rye whiskey, launches the 2022 Stout Cask Finish expression from their Barrel Finish Series. This Imperial Stout Cask Finish is the fourth expression in Templeton’s Barrel Finish Series, a limited-edition release sold on allocation and not to be missed.

First introduced in 2019, the Barrel Finish Series focuses on utilizing unusual wood treatments and sourcing unconventional flavors to elevate each expression. This year’s release concentrates on providing a fantastic flavor profile of coffee and chocolate, adding depth and complexity to Templeton’s portfolio. Originally matured to perfection for six years in American oak flame-charred barrels, the Stout Cask Finish is expertly finished in bourbon barrel-aged chocolate coffee stout casks for three months.

Previous expressions from the Templeton Rye Barrel Cask Finish Series include the Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish (2021), the Caribbean Rum Cask Finish (2020), and the Maple Cask Finish Series (2019). Each edition offers a unique twist on what rye can be and continues to position Templeton Distillery as a pioneer of innovation in the industry.

“This year, our Stout Cask Finish expression provides a fresh perspective and has proven disruptive within our Barrel Finish Series, mixing subtle coffee tones with rye pepper and spice,” said Blair Woodall, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Templeton Distillery. “This new-to-market release is sure to elevate any classic cocktail.”

Tasting Notes:

Aroma: Aromas of roasted chocolate, creamy cocoa, and dried apricot hint spectacularly at what’s to come

Taste: Complex and full-bodied with sweet malt and roasted barley that dovetail with black cherries and toasted almonds, giving way to subtle coffee tones over a base of rye pepper and spice

Finish: Perfectly balanced with a creamy mouthfeel of roasted coffee and cocoa that slowly dissipates into a long decadent finish

Templeton Distillery has earned a reputation as a leader in high-quality rye whiskey, making the residents of Templeton, Iowa during Prohibition – themselves making whiskey and hiding it in basements – quite proud. Today, Templeton Rye is made a little differently. With a 95% rye / 5% malted barley mash bill, it’s aged in new American oak barrels with flavors inspired by the whiskey made by Templeton bootleggers a century ago. In the same town, with the same strong spirit.

It is available in limited quantities in both the USA and select international markets including the EU for $54.99 (750ml). 46% ABV.

About Templeton Distillery

Templeton Distillery has earned a reputation as a leader in high quality rye whiskey. This is something that they like to think would make the residents of Templeton, Iowa during Prohibition – themselves making whiskey and hiding it in basements – quite proud. Today, their rye is made a little differently (100 years and legal production capabilities will change how you do things). With a 95% rye / 5% malted barley mash bill, Templeton Rye is aged in new American oak barrels.

Their state-of-the-art distillery opened in 2018 with plans to bring aspects of distillation and aging in-house. This innovative production facility not only creates the opportunity for more jobs and local agriculture, but for enhanced quality control across all their whiskeys, whether it’s the flagship 6-year rye or innovation products such as the Cask Finish Series. All Templeton Rye products currently available for sale has been distilled and aged in Indiana, with blending and bottling taking place at the Templeton Distillery. Templeton Rye has three core expressions: 4 Year and 6 Year, which have received a Gold and a Double Gold medal, respectively, at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, along with the new 10 Year Reserve, which also received the Double Gold.

About Infinium Spirits

Infinium Spirits is a family-owned spirits company founded in 2005 known for igniting brands and accelerating performance in North America and International markets. Infinium is headquartered in San Diego, in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter, and has roots in California through its parent company dating back to 1888. Infinium Spirits specializes in sales, marketing, and logistics for a diverse and distinctive portfolio of award-winning spirit brands such as Templeton Rye, the official whiskey of the San Diego Padres; Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, the official whiskey of the San Diego Gulls; Seagram’s Vodka; Corralejo Tequila; Crystal Head Vodka; Zaya Rum; Torres Brandy; Tears of Llorona Tequila; Los Arango Tequila; Magdala Orange Liqueur; Rives Gin; and El Gobernador Pisco. Infinium Spirits builds brands and believes in bringing people and communities together to celebrate.

For More Information:

https://templetondistillery.com