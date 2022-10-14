Tequila Ocho Launches Reposado Barrel Select Widow Jane 2022

ARANDAS, JALISCO, Mexico— Tequila Ocho announces the release of Tequila Ocho Reposado Barrel Select Widow Jane 2022, a limited edition tequila aged for eight weeks and eight days in used bourbon barrels from the Brooklyn-based Widow Jane Distillery. Bottles will arrive on retail shelves and back bars in the back half of October.

This extraordinary single-estate, single-field spirit is the latest example of Tequila Ocho’s commitment to innovation, and to the expression of terroir in tequila, having been crafted using overripe agaves harvested exclusively from Rancho El Nacimiento, one of many fields, or ranchos, owned and operated by the family of legendary tequilero and Tequila Ocho co-founder Carlos Camarena. The liquid is an agave-forward tequila, for which Tequila Ocho is world-renowned, and the heady aromas, rich caramel, and baking spice notes from Widow Jane bourbon barrels.

This latest barrel select release comes just over two years after Tequila Ocho’s last barrel select offerings of three distinct, limited-edition blends of añejo created in partnership with Maison Ferrand Master Blender Alexandre Gabriel.

Tequila Ocho’s Barrel Select range is emblematic of a brand founded by visionaries committed to bottling only the finest, agave-forward tequilas, and driven by experimentation, discovery, and innovation. This extends to the specific casks chosen for the Barrel Select range.

Said Tequila Ocho co-founder Carlos Camarena, “This limited edition reposado reflects Ocho’s philosophy on agave-forward tequila by showcasing the terroir of the agave used, while bringing some notes of vanilla, oak and caramel from the Widow Jane barrels to create a pleasant and well-balanced spirit. I am certain it will appeal to the palates of both tequila and whiskey aficionados.”

As with all of its tequilas, Tequila Ocho Reposado Barrel Select Widow Jane 2022 is certified 100% additive-free and is best enjoyed neat, sipped from a tequila flute.

By the numbers:

ABV: 45.5 / Proof: 91

SRP: 74.99/750ml bottle (find it in CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, NJ, Metro NYC, MA, TX)

Total cases: 1000

Aging: Bourbon barrels from Widow Jane Distillery, 8 weeks and 8 days

Said Tequila Global Brand Ambassador Jesse Estes, “Although we embrace a philosophy of minimal aging in our tequilas, I find that aging Tequila Ocho in Widow Jane casks for just over two months adds extra organoleptic dimensions and depth. Far from covering up the agave notes, the agave gets lifted and enhanced by the vanilla, nutmeg and custard notes imparted by the Widow Jane barrels. As with all of our aged expressions, this special release of Tequila Ocho maintains a perfect balance of oak to agave.”

About Tequila Ocho

Tequila OCHO is the world’s first single estate tequila; curating, selecting and harvesting the very ripest agaves only from its own fields in the world-renowned highlands around the town of Arandas, in the region of Jalisco, Mexico. Complete control of raw materials from harvest to distillation is quite unlike most other tequila makers who add agave after sourcing it on the open market, and leads to a liquid which is quite unparalleled.

The result of a dream shared by maestro tequilero Carlos Camarena and the late, legendary tequila ambassador Tomas Estes, Tequila OCHO reflects the nuances of each and every agave field and is instantly recognizable by its annual vintages. Tequila OCHO’s production process is very traditional, cooking agaves slowly in brick ovens and using wooden fermenters and copper pot stills for fermentation and distillation, respectively. Such a painstaking approach has led Tequila OCHO Plata to be recognized by Forbes as the World’s Best Blanco Tequila.

The aged expressions of reposado, añejo and extra añejo rest lightly in old bourbon barrels for a gentle rounding and smoothing by the wood – always complementing, yet never overshadowing, the pure, sweet, cooked agave notes. Every expression of Tequila OCHO is certified 100% additive free, underlining the purity and nobility of this magical tequila.

For More Information:

https://ochotequila.com/