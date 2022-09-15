Two New Core Flavors Join Mom Water’s Mom Squad

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Mom Water announced the addition of two new Moms to its popular lineup of fruit-infused vodka waters. Susan is the name given to its Strawberry Kiwi flavor and Nancy has been named for Pineapple Orange. 4-packs of each individual drink are now available. Like all Mom Water canned cocktails, Susan and Nancy contain zero carbonation.

“We’re constantly getting feedback from our fans as to what flavors and names they want to see on our cans,” says Jill Morrison, co-founder of Mom Water. “After months of testing new flavor combinations and crowdsourcing names, Susan and Nancy were the clear winners. We’re thrilled with how they turned out and can’t wait to toast to these Moms.”

Product specs include:

12-ounce cans

ABV: 4.5%

SRP $9.99, 4-packs

0 carbonation

0 sugar

90 calories

Since launching in 2021, there have been just four personality-driven flavors. Susan and Nancy are now part of Mom Water’s core flavor lineup. The addition of these two new cans is a preview of innovation to come. Seasonally-inspired, limited edition runs will join the Mom Squad on an ongoing basis, with the next Mom coming to town for a visit this holiday season.

Mom Water can currently be found across 35 states, including retail locations and direct-to-consumer online sales. Major retailers include Target, Walmart, Total Wine & More, HyVee, Specs, Meijer, and Kroger.

About Mom Water

Made by a mom in celebration of everyone, this all-natural vodka water comes in four additional fruit-infused flavors: Julie – Passionfruit, Sandy – Coconut Mango, Linda – Blueberry Peach and Karen – Lemon Blueberry. Each with a personality of its own, these refreshing canned cocktails drink like water, with zero carbonation and no sugar or artificial sweeteners added. Mom Water is the cleanest sipper to toast to any occasion, without the typical bloat caused by hard seltzers or sugar overload from other cocktails on the market.

For More Information:

https://drinkmomwater.com/