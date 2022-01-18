Wemyss Malts Launches Limited-Edition Expression ‘Smoky Shores’

Scottish independent whisky bottler Wemyss Malts launches Smoky Shores, a brand-new limited-edition blend. The non-age statement expression is released as just 5,526 bottles, bottled at 46% ABV and priced at £50 available globally online.

Smoky Shores delivers notes of snuffed smoke, salted lemons and sweet cured bacon on the nose, followed by notes of wild oats, orange peel, and malted bread toasted over embers of heathery peat on the palate.

The limited expression is packaged in an intricately foiled gift carton, inside a bespoke decanter bottle, with an illustrated label design that takes inspiration from the barley malting process.

Smoky Shores is a sister whisky to Peat Chimney, a popular choice among smoky whisky fans from the core range of Wemyss Malts. Flavour-wise, the new limited release has the characteristics of Peat Chimney, with an extra blast of punchy peated malt.

Wemyss Malts core range also includes The Hive, a Speyside blend with honey-like sweetness and flavours of citrus zest, and Spice King, a complexly sweet yet salty expression, an ideal alternative to rye or spiced rum.

Commenting on the release of Smoky Shores, Isabella Wemyss, owner and Director of Production, said: “We’re delighted with our new Smoky Shores bottling. Our existing smoky favourite from the core range, Peat Chimney, is already a big hit among our peat fans, and Smoky Shores has an even more intense, delicious smoky flavour, a real treat for peated whisky enthusiasts.

“Adding to the all-round flavour experience, you’ll find hand-crafted illustrations on the packaging inspired by the malting process. These really bring to life the tasting notes and flavour within the bottle, transporting you to coastal seashores.

“On 25th January, we’ll be raising a glass to our smoky whisky fans around the world – Smoky Shores is the perfect accompaniment to a Burns Night supper.”

The packaging derives inspiration from the barley malting process, where the peat is added to develop the smoky flavours found in this whisky. The name is acquired from the long, salty finish reminiscent of bonfires ablaze seashores.

Full Tasting Notes:



NOSE: Robust peaty smoke mingles with intense aromas of crushed mint leaves that fuse with aromatic rosemary.

PALATE: A sudden and explosive mouthfeel comes to the fore with earthy white pepper and zesty lemons.

FINISH: Bitter espresso sinks into the palate before a long salty mouth-coating finish drifts away.

For More Information:

https://wemyssmalts.com/