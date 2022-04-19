Wolf Spirit Announces First National Marketing Campaign For Puncher’s Chance Bourbon

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene, Oregon-based Wolf Spirit – perhaps the only spirits company founded in a former laundromat – is pleased to announce the first national marketing campaign for Puncher’s Chance Bourbon. Entitled “Take Your Shot,” the program will include the company’s first-ever television ads, as well as digital/social media advertising, on- and off-premise promotions, public relations and sponsorship of the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

“Take Your Shot” will court the growing MMA viewing audience by debuting a gritty television commercial that will air on ESPN during the live broadcast of the Professional Fighters League in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, April 20. Created by Ion Marketing Group, Los Angeles, the ad shows athletes putting in the hard work for their shot at fame, a nod to the boxing term “Puncher’s Chance,” denoting that almost anyone is possible of a knockout punch, no matter what the odds. Inspired by two great American traditions – whiskey and fighting for what you believe in – Puncher’s Chance was created for the whiskey curious who appreciate an approachable knockout bourbon with finesse.

As the official bourbon partner of the PFL, Puncher’s Chance will sponsor all PFL Regular Season events on ESPN networks and streaming platforms and will be served in arenas and the VIP Lounge at season events. Additionally, Puncher’s Chance will present “Upset of the Night” across all PFL social media channels and a highly recognized PFL athlete will serve as a brand ambassador for the spirit throughout the season.

“‘Take Your Shot’ marks a major step forward for Puncher’s Chance Bourbon, as we secure nationwide distribution and continued sales growth,” said Umberto Luchini, Founder of Wolf Spirit. “Our partnership with the Professional Fighters League allows us to efficiently advertise on ESPN and ESPN2, while also creating a powerful marketing foundation for targeting whiskey drinkers who are also MMA fans – a huge audience.”

“Take Your Shot” will also be seen on-premise at PFL viewing parties, featuring a social media photo experience and drink specials. Paid digital advertising; off-premise autograph signings and displays; and extensive media/influencer relations and events will amplify the reach of the campaign targeting the MMA consumer where they are most engaged. The campaign can be followed on social media with the hashtag #takeyourshot.

Crafted through a partnership with IJW Whiskey Company of Louisville, Kentucky, Puncher’s Chance Kentucky Straight Bourbon is a five- and six-year-old blend of fine whiskies, born from a 75 percent corn, 13 percent rye and 12 percent barley mash bill and proprietary yeast. The liquid coming off the all-copper column still is aged in American white oak barrels with a #4 alligator char in traditional wood rickhouses. Clocking in at 90 proof, the final whiskey strikes the nose with aromas of apricot and maple oatmeal.

Puncher’s Chance recently won a Double Gold Medal at the 2022 TAG Global Spirits Awards and a Gold Medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. This fine whiskey comes housed in a jet-black, screen-printed bottle with a gentle fade at the bottom to reveal the amber liquid within. The brand’s tiger mascot, a common symbol in boxing and MMA fighting, prowls the label. Puncher’s Chance is now available at fine spirits retailers and online at $34.99 SRP for a 750 ml.

About Wolf Spirit



Perhaps the only liquor company in the world founded in an old laundromat (Nanny’s Wash & Dry, to be exact), Wolf Spirit is a true Eugene, Oregon original, producing fine, handcrafted products that capture the pioneering spirit of the American northwest. Founded by Campari Group veteran Umberto Luchini and helmed by longtime spirits industry expert Bradd Levitan, Wolf Spirit embodies the traits of its namesake. Guided by instinct and fueled by a hunger for brands with authentic stories, Wolf Spirit is building a pack of unique products with courageously bold identities that come together with purpose. Our premium brands include Puncher’s Chance® Bourbon, Tom of Finland® Organic Vodka, Blood x Sweat x Tears® Vodka and Bosscal Mezcal. Launched in 2017, Wolf Spirit’s products are now available nationally across the US with a keen focus on national and regional on- and off-premise chains.

For More Information:

https://puncherschancebourbon.com/