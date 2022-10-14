Wyoming Whiskey Opens Barrel House Retail Store in Jackson

JACKSON, Wy.— Wyoming Whiskey introduces its Barrel House—a brick and mortar retail store and tasting room located near the town square in downtown Jackson, Wyo. The Kirby-based distillery is expanding their presence in Wyoming by opening a storefront in Jackson where both locals and visitors will have the chance to learn more about the brand, sample the award-winning whiskies, and purchase a bottle of their own to take home.

While the Wyoming Whiskey distillery (home to its founding Whiskey Shop) is located about four hours east in Kirby, Wyo., the town of Jackson is home to Wyoming Whiskey co-founders, Brad and Kate Mead and David DeFazio. As the brand approaches its 10th anniversary of whiskey sales this winter, the timing was right to grow their local presence.

“We are proud to be expanding our footprint right here at home. Jackson locals, as well as a healthy stream of visitors, are important and critical pieces of our story—which is now a decade long,” said DeFazio. “The Barrel House is an inviting place where folks can learn about our brand, sample our whiskies, and take something with them if they choose. We encourage everyone in our area to swing by 45 West Broadway and allow us to tell you about the brand and we can direct folks to other area retailers that carry their own special Wyoming Whiskey selections.”

Wyoming Whiskey, celebrating 10 years of whiskey making on December 1, is a family-founded and operated distillery producing award-winning bourbon from the ground-up. Their products include Small Batch Bourbon, Outryder Straight Whiskey, Double Cask Bourbon, Single Barrel, National Parks Limited Editions, and Barrel Strength Bourbon. Using all regionally sourced, non-GMO ingredients, and water sourced from a mile-deep, limestone aquifer, Wyoming Whiskey respects the maxims of great bourbon, yet also reflects the feel and taste of the place it was made.

The Wyoming Whiskey Barrel House is named fittingly for a rustic, distillery themed store lined with barrels and bottles aplenty. In addition to Wyoming Whiskey flagship styles, the store will also carry the brand’s highly anticipated Wyoming-only bottle releases such as its most recent, Powder River, as well as the upcoming 10th Anniversary release.

The Barrel House is located at 45 West Broadway, Jackson WY 83001.

Based in Kirby, Wyoming, Wyoming Whiskey has had a simple goal: to create America’s next great bourbon. That goal has evolved to include all whiskies. The company and their products are a collaboration between its partners and 97,818 square miles of Wyoming. The Mead family first came to Wyoming as ranchers in 1890 and the state defines them, and their whiskey. They use the finest corn, winter wheat, winter rye, barley, and water from the Bighorn Basin and promote Wyoming’s natural and human resources. Every drop of this bourbon is 100% Wyoming.

https://wyomingwhiskey.com/