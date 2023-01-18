30A Distilling Co Unveils Inlet Beach Peach Vodka

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla.— After a successful opening year, 30A Distilling Co finishes the calendar year by unveiling a brand new Inlet Beach Peach Vodka. This new release combines hand-crafted vodka made with Louisiana cane sugar and fresh world-renowned peaches from Chilton County, Alabama. It’s distilled in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and is a one-of-a-kind vodka that’s truly local to the area.

This vodka will entice you with the clean scent of lemon grass and peach, then enlighten your palate with Meyer lemon, sweetness, and fresh Alabama peaches.

30A Distilling Co just launched a new cocktail menu, which features a variety of their spirits, including the Peaches N’ Cream cocktail, which pairs their Peach Vodka with strawberry and cinnamon simple syrup and apricot vanilla bitters. The tasting room is open Thursday through Sunday and often features live music, tours of the distillery, and, always, quality cocktails inspired by the 30A lifestyle.

Craft spirit lovers can join the 30A Distilling Co Founders Club for advance notice and access to all upcoming spirit releases. Members enjoy private parties, complimentary merchandise, and the first taste of new-release bottles.

About 30A Distilling Co

Focused on community, escaping the ordinary, and maintaining locality in this beautiful corner of the world, 30A Distilling Co. has been bringing unique spirits to Florida since the Spring of 2022. 30A Distilling Co was founded in pursuit of the best life by local entrepreneur Brian Rabon: “We’ve chased sunsets all around the world and have never found a slice of paradise quite like this place we call home! Our colorful and laidback community embraces living well, kicking back, and escaping the ordinary — what better way to do that than with a quality drink in hand?

