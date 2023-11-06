818 Tequila and Art of Sucre Launch Limited Edition Gold Espresso Glitter Bomb

WHO: 818 Tequila, the award-winning sustainable tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner, and Art of Sucre, the creators of the original and viral Glitter Bomb.

WHAT: Making the iconic 818 Espresso Martini just got easier – and more festive! This November, 818 Tequila is partnering with the Art of Sucre for a limited-edition Gold Espresso Glitter Bomb, designed to pair perfectly with the 818 Tequila Espresso Martini.

WHEN: Launches on Friday, November 3 at 12:00 PM ET

WHERE: Available exclusively online while supplies last ($22 for a pack of 4)

DETAILS: Just in time for the holidays, 818 is launching a gold espresso martini – and you can make it too! The limited-edition Gold Espresso Glitter Bomb by Art of Sucre is the perfect way to level up the crowd-favorite 818 Espresso Martini recipe. By now you’ve likely mastered this cocktail, but you’ll be the host of the season by making this golden drink – simply drop the glitter bomb into the delicious 818 Tequila Reposado Espresso Martini, and stir to see it transform it from brown to glittering gold – the perfect holiday party accessory.

RECIPE: 818 Tequila Golden Espresso Martini Recipe

Ingredients:

2 oz. 818 Tequila Reposado

1.25 oz. Cold Brew or Chilled Espresso

1 Gold Espresso Glitter Bomb

Espresso Beans (Garnish)

Prep:

Combine tequila and cold brew or chilled espresso into a shaker filled with ice.

Shake for 15-20 seconds until the shaker is frosty.

Strain into a chilled martini or coupe glass, add glitter bomb, and stir.

Garnish with three espresso beans and serve.

About 818 Tequila

Founded by Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila is an award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand and Certified B Corporation. Produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico at a family-owned-and-operated distillery, the brand has won 43 blind tasting awards across 13 international spirits competitions, including Best Reposado Tequila from the World Tequila Awards, Platinum Award from the SIP Awards, Chairman’s Trophy from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, Triple Gold from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards, Top 100 Spirits from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, and Innovation Award from the SIP Awards.

From its 1% for the Planet giveback, to partnering with S.A.C.R.E.D. – a nonprofit that supports Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are made – and to working with local, family-owned businesses in Jalisco, Mexico and sustainable suppliers, 818 Tequila embodies an emerging consumer ethos.

Sustainably produced from one hundred percent Weber Blue agaves, 818 Tequila features four variations – a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Eight Reserve by 818, an ultra premium Añejo Reserve that officially expands 818’s portfolio into the ultra premium Tequila category.

For More Information:

https://artofsucre.com/products/818-espresso-glitter-bombs