818 Tequila Announces “Cheersgiving” Campaign

You may call the night before Thanksgiving something else, but 818 Tequila is dubbing it ‘Cheersgiving,’ – kicking off the holiday season by giving “cheers” on the busiest bar night of the year. 818 Tequila will contribute up to $8.18 towards your first cocktail of the night, so head out to your local bars and start your hometown reunions with a festive toast!

Order an 818 Tequila cocktail anytime on November 22 between 6:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. PT. Redeem by heading to 818cheersgiving.com and upload your receipt by 11:59 p.m. PT on November 23. Reimbursements will be made up to $8.18 per person for a single 818 cocktail, while supplies last. First come, first served.

About 818 Tequila: Founded by Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila is an award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand and Certified B Corporation™. Produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico at a family-owned-and-operated distillery, the brand has won 43 blind tasting awards across 13 international spirits competitions, including Best Reposado Tequila from the World Tequila Awards, Platinum Award from the SIP Awards, Chairman’s Trophy from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, Triple Gold from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards, Top 100 Spirits from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, and Innovation Award from the SIP Awards.

From its 1% for the Planet giveback, to partnering with S.A.C.R.E.D. – a nonprofit that supports Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are made – and to working with local, family-owned businesses in Jalisco, Mexico and sustainable suppliers, 818 Tequila embodies an emerging consumer ethos.

Sustainably produced from one hundred percent Weber Blue agaves, 818 Tequila features four variations – a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Eight Reserve by 818, an ultra premium Añejo Reserve that officially expands 818’s portfolio into the ultra premium Tequila category. For more information, follow @drink818 on Instagram or visit drink818.com.

For More Information:

https://818cheersgiving.com