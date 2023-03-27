Australian Rainforest Gin, Brookie’s from Byron Bay, Expands into the USA

Australian Brookie’s Gin, the Bcorp-certified distillery, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the United States of America through its partnership with Anthem Imports.

Cofounded in 2016 by Master Distiller, Jim McEwan and the Brook family.

Set in the heart of the Brook family’s macadamia farm and surrounded by subtropical rainforest in the hinterland of Byron Bay, the most easterly point of Australia.

30 years ago, the rainforest that Brookie’s gin calls home, did not exist. The Brook family have regenerated and replanted over 40,000 subtropical rainforest trees.

Today the property is a thriving ecosystem with countless self-seeded rainforest trees that serve as essential habitat for the vulnerable native wildlife including the Koala. It is this unique rainforest where many of the botanicals are sourced and are an inspiration for creating Brookie’s Byron gin.

“We are excited to partner with Anthem Imports to bring our unique craft gin to the US market,” said Eddie Brook, CEO and Cofounder of Brookie’s Gin. “We believe our commitment to sustainability and unique Australian botanicals, combined with our passion for quality and flavour will resonate with American consumers who are seeking new and exciting gin experiences”.

According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), the gin category has grown by 12.6% in volume and 16.1% in value in 2020, indicating a significant shift in consumer preference towards premium and craft gins.

Fred Barnet, President of Anthem Imports, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying “We are delighted to partner with Brookie’s Gin and bring their exceptional spirits to the US market. We believe that Brookie’s Gin’s dedication to sustainability and quality will appeal to the growing number of conscious consumers who are seeking premium and artisanal spirits.”

Brookie’s Gin will be exhibiting at the Access Live trade show, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) on April 2-5, 2023, Orlando, Florida.

Brookie’s Byron Dry Gin rrp $39.99 available through Anthem imports

About Brookie’s Gin/Cape Byron Distillery

Cape Byron Distillery is the home of Brookie’s Gin. The highly awarded distillery, located in the hinterland of Byron Bay, Australia is on a 95-acre macadamia farm and 30-year-old regenerated, subtropical rainforest. Awarded as the 2020 ’Sustainable Distillery of the Year,’ and B Corp certified, they are passionate about rainforest regeneration and minimizing impact on the environment.

Brookie’s Byron Dry Gin is distilled with 25 botanicals, 17 are native Australian and many are sourced from the heart of the 30-year-old regenerated, subtropical rainforest on the property.

Botanicals include, Juniper, cilantro seed, Native finger lime, macadamia, anise myrtle, native mint and native ginger.

For More Information:

https://capebyrondistillery.com/