BeTini Spirits Retiring Bottle Cap, Adopting Sustainable Packaging

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo.— BeTini Spirits, the luxury ready-to-drink cocktail brand founded and designed by Julie Stevens has announced that it is retiring the unique contoured bottle cap from its signature frosted-hourglass 750ml recyclable bottle to make a transition to more sustainable packaging. The launch of the new topless BeTini bottle rolling out this summer is in line with BeTini Spirits commitment to making delicious, ready-to-drink cocktails, while building a more sustainable future for the brand and for the planet, when it comes to production and recyclable packaging.

“I designed the martini-glass cap to be functional and also to create a unique look that stands out on your bar or shelf. The cap has been a part of our signature bottle’s design, but reducing our carbon footprint has never been more important. Going Topless for Summer will take us closer to our sustainability goals, while still offering our fans delicious cocktails and beautiful, eco-friendly packaging.”- Julie Stevens, Founder & CEO BeTini Spirits

BeTini’s award-winning, signature 750ml frosted-hourglass bottle is available in six delicious flavors: Pink Cranberry Vodka Martini, Lemon Drop, Appletini, Margarita, Tropical Sunset and Mojito, with a suggested retail price of $19.99. BeTini Spirits is a great choice for health-conscious cocktail lovers, offering naturally low-calorie, low-carb and gluten-free RTD cocktails at 12.7% ABV and just 30 Tini calories per ounce.

About BeTini Spirits

BeTini Spirits is an award-winning, premium-crafted, RTD cocktail brand, founded & designed by Julie Stevens. Created by the desire to enjoy a cocktail with friends anywhere, anytime – no preparation required. Launched in 2015, BeTini has made a splash with consumers and within the spirits industry, with its woman-owned, top-quality cocktails. BeTini’s second line, BeTini Minis, packs of four recyclable 200ml PET bottles in the design of a sophisticated champagne flute are the perfect size for active lifestyles, so you can take happy hour al fresco. BeTini Minis suggested retail price is $19.99. BeTini Spirits is available online and in select retail stores across the country.

For More Information:

https://betinispirits.com/