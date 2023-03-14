Blue Run Spirits Expands Distribution in U.S. and Canada

Blue Run Spirits announces it has expanded distribution for its luxury bourbons and rye whiskies in the U.S. and Canada, increasing availability to New York (Empire); Massachusetts and Rhode Island (Horizon); Washington (RNDC); Minnesota (Breakthru); and Ontario (Evergreen). Blue Run whiskies are now available in 26 states nationwide, the District of Columbia and two Canadian provinces, including Alberta.

In addition, Blue Run announced its products are now available throughout the Gopuff-owned retail outlets including Gopuff Liquor & More, Bevmo and Liquor Barn, which also now serve the Drizly home delivery network.

“Though ecommerce remains a key focus for Blue Run Spirits as part of our long-term growth engine, broad distribution nationwide is critically important as we look to build brand awareness and advocacy, particularly in the on-premise,” said Blue Run Spirits cofounder and CEO Mike Montgomery. “We are now available in all of the major consumer whiskey strongholds in the U.S. and are surging into the largest Canadian market. With six new releases planned this year, we guarantee a lot of great whiskey for our fans across the U.S. and Canada in 2023.”

Blue Run Spirits has introduced 13 bourbon and rye whiskey releases since the company launched in October 2020, selling 21,000 9 liter cases in 2022 – a 300% year-over-year increase. It is forecasting sales of 32,000 9 liter cases in 2023. Blue Run plans to invest nearly $51 million in a 35,000-square-foot distillery and a 20,000-square-foot rickhouse in Georgetown, Kentucky which will break ground in 2023.

Blue Run Spirits can be purchased in California, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Texas and Washington (Republic National Distributing Company); Georgia (Savannah); South Carolina and Tennessee (Advintage); Delaware, Maryland and Washington, D.C. (Prestige-Ledroit); Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nevada, and Wisconsin (Breakthru); New Jersey (Fedway Associates); New York (Empire); Kansas (Worldwide Beverage Group); Arkansas (Arkansas Wine and Spirits); Connecticut (Connecticut Distributors, Inc.); Massachusetts and Rhode Island (Horizon); Alberta and Ontario (Evergreen); and online.

About Blue Run Spirits

Georgetown, Kentucky-based Blue Run Spirits is an evolution of the traditional spirits company, creating award-winning bourbons and rye whiskies through time-honored traditions matched with inclusive, forward-looking vision. It all starts with the whiskey itself, carefully crafted by Blue Run Liquid Advisor and Bourbon Hall of Famer Jim Rutledge and Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon. That precious liquid is then housed in striking packaging adorned with Blue Run’s signature butterfly medallion, marking the metamorphosis of a centuries-old industry as Blue Run reaches across the bar to welcome today’s younger, broader and more diverse whiskey drinker. Blue Run Spirits was founded in 2020 and was named one of the 50 most innovative companies in America by Bloomberg.

For More Information:

https://www.bluerunspirits.com/