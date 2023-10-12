Breakthru Beverage Announces New Talent and HR Leader Hires

Breakthru Beverage Group announced the addition of Melanie Lundberg as Vice President, Talent Management, and Cassaundra Dunbar as Vice President, Human Resources, West U.S. Region, two key leadership positions that will further progress the company’s people-first vision “to be the place everyone wants to work” and drive employee engagement and retention in support of the company’s strategic business priorities and ambitious growth agenda. These positions and investments in the Human Resources organization demonstrate that Breakthru’s people and culture are key differentiators and foundational to executing at a high level from the warehouses to the corporate office.

“We believe all exceptional results start with our people, and we are building an HR organization that is deliberate in growing and developing strong teams that can deliver these results,” said EVP & CHRO Stephanie Soto. “I am excited to welcome Melanie and Cassaundra, who are both accomplished and talented leaders and excellent additions to Breakthru’s HR team as we work to achieve our people-first strategy.”

Lundberg joins Breakthru from Chicago-based tech company Cision, where she served as Vice President, Global Head of Talent Management & Communications and led a high-performing team of more than 20 professionals from across the globe. She brings more than 20 years of progressive talent experience and is committed to executing an enterprise-wide strategy focused on attracting, developing, motivating and engaging Breakthru associates at all levels of the company.

Dunbar is a performance-driven HR leader with a diverse background in organizational development, talent and performance management and employee engagement and more. She comes to Breakthru after most recently serving as Region HR Director with ODW Logistics, and she will be responsible for strategizing and executing the people agenda for the West U.S. Region, which encompasses the Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and California markets.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

