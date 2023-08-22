Breakthru Beverage Group Enhances Market Operations, Efficiency with New Senior Vice President

Breakthru Beverage Group today announced the appointment of Dario Skocir to the role of Senior Vice President, Market Operations. Skocir will work directly with Chief Operating Officer Julian Burzynski, EVP Operations Art Wirtz and the corporate operations team to drive market-level operating efficiency and productivity through standardized, enterprise-wide processes. Through these efforts, Skocir will ensure the delivery of a seamless operations experience for supplier and customer partners across the company’s North American footprint.

“Breakthru continues to invest across our operations in line with our ambitious growth agenda, which includes robust enhancements to our operational capabilities to ensure our partners’ needs are being met. I am excited to bring Dario onto the team to further grow and improve these practices to the benefit of our supplier and customers partners,” said Julian Burzynski, Chief Operating Officer at Breakthru Beverage Group. “Dario’s background of developing and implementing operations strategy and building and leading highly effective teams make him the perfect leader for this task, and I look forward to working with him and our operations team to drive even greater operational excellence.”

In addition to the corporate operations team, Skocir will spend significant time with region presidents and individual market leads to enhance productivity and efficiency, as well as increase associate engagement. Skocir comes to Breakthru from True Value where, as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, he oversaw all aspects of end-to-end supply chain and led a team of more than 2,500 associates to achieve stabilized, optimized operations. He previously spent 12 years with US Foods in a variety of roles, ending as Senior Vice President, Distribution Field Operations with responsibility for 16 million sq. ft. of distribution space and a captive fleet of 13,000 trucks that serviced more than 250,000 customers.

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

